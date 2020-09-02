Before the pandemic, master singer-songwriter James McMurtry spent Wednesday nights with his band at the Continental Club, filling the iconic South Congress bar with rich story songs inhabited by relatable characters and sprinkled with wry nuggets of wisdom. On Tuesday nights, he played a stripped down solo set at the club’s smaller upstairs listening room, the Continental Gallery. His Continental residency spans over two decades.

Like the rest of the Austin music scene, the Continental has been closed for almost six months now. To help employees of the club, many of whom have worked at the storied venue for decades, McMurtry has released a new live EP, "Blasted From the Past." The five-song collection is from a live set captured at the Continental in 2006. It features McMurtry on vocals and guitar, Ronnie Johnson on bass and Daren Hess on drums and includes the fan favorite, "Rachel’s Song" and a version of Jon Dee Graham’s "Laredo."

You can download the EP for $12 with 100% of the proceeds going to the Continental Club.