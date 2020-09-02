The year 2020 has claimed another Austin independent video store. I Luv Video announced Tuesday night via Facebook that it’s closing permanently.

"It has been my great honor to have participated in the Austin film culture for almost 40 years," owner Conrad Bejarano wrote. "I could never have done it without my wonderful staff, supportive family and loyal customers like you. Unfortunately circumstances have forced me to close permanently at this location but (that) doesn’t have to be the end for Austin’s video store lovers. It would bring me the utmost joy to pass the torch to a group or individual that has the financial capacity to preserve our immense catalog of films. My only stipulation is that whomever does so gives the community access to our vast film library."

Bejarano included a phone number in the post for interested parties to contact him.

I Luv Video (4803 Airport Blvd.) was founded by Bejarano and John Dorgan in 1985; they previously had opened London Video in 1984 inside Dobie Mall. The first I Luv Video store set up shop at Menchanca Road (then Manchaca Road) and Slaughter Lane. The video store has had several Austin locations over the years, including five at once by 1989. Their Guadalupe Street location, opened in 1997, shut down in 2015, leaving only the Airport Boulevard location.

With I Luv Video’s closure, it’s the end of an era for Austin’s iconic indie video rental stores. In April, Vulcan Video closed for good amid the coronavirus pandemic.

