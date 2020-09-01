Cassidy Holmes departed Gloss suddenly, leaving her blockbuster girl-group bandmates in favor of a life less scrutinized. And now, she’s been found dead.

Austin author Elissa Sloan unpacks what happened in her debut novel, "The Unraveling of Cassidy Holmes" (William Morrow, $16.99), which published this week. She’ll talk about the book Thursday via BookPeople with fellow Austin writer Amanda Eyre Ward.

The book follows Cassidy from her stint in an "American Idol"-style singing competition to her life as part of Gloss, a Spice Girls-style pop band with distinct personas for each member: Rose ("Rosy"), Yumiko ("Yummy"), Merry ("Cherry") and Cassidy ("Sassy"). They all want success, but they also struggle with the darker side of fame. Most of the novel focuses on moments fans never get to see.

"I really like celebrity gossip – I’ve been reading it for 10, 12, 14 years," Sloan said in a phone interview. She happened to catch a TV rerun of the movie "Spice World" at the same time former "Scary Spice" Mel B was going through a painful divorce, with allegations that her ex-husband abused her.

"I was thinking about how she was on top of the world in 1997 when ‘Spice World’ was being made, and then here’s this very private battle she’s going through publicly in 2017," Sloan said. "So I started thinking about a story about a girl band that peaked in the 2000s."

Looking in from the outside, girl-band life seems like froth and fun. And we get tastes of that, including the exhilaration of connecting with an audience, the thrill of topping the charts and a vivid set piece about a Gloss video shoot.

Inside that world, it’s not so fun, as Sloan shows us. We see the Gloss girls’ handlers demand they adhere (or diet down) to a certain image, and how they ignore concerns about racist statements. We know from the opening that Cassidy dies by suicide, so it’s clear that mental health figures into this story as well. Sloan says that such challenges mirror many people’s lives, so they were important to include.

"Celebrities are also people. Sometimes people can’t conquer the demons, and they succumb," she says. "While I was writing this I saw a few headlines, like when Robin Williams died, and I was thinking that this could totally happen to somebody without the right support."

It’s to Sloan’s credit that her tale is a propulsively addictive read even with its sobering content. "I’ve never felt more alive," Cassidy thinks, just as she’s ready to compete in the finale of "Sing It, America!" As Sloan shows us, fame can eat away at that exuberance until there’s nothing left.