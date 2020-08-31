One of Austin’s top barbecue operations has returned from dormancy. Micklethwait Craft Meats in East Austin reopened its trailer at 1309 Rosewood Ave. The trailer had been closed since the first week of July.

The trailer from Tom Micklethwait is open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday for online ordering, as well as walk-up and call-in to-go orders.

Micklethwait closed his barbecue restaurant in Smithville earlier this year, and his Taco Bronco trailer at Batch Craft Beer & Kolaches is tempoarily shuttered, though the brewery is allowing for beer pick ups.