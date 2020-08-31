Like the vast majority of Austin’s music venues, who have been closed for months, beloved downtown piano bar, Donn’s Depot is struggling to survive the coronavirus pandemic.

On Friday, René Britt, decades-long Donn’s regular and wife of Americana artist Danny Britt, who has played one Saturday a month at the club for over 15 years, put out a rallying cry for Donn’s supporters on the venue’s Instagram account.

"We met with Donn, Tammi and Michelle last week to brainstorm ways to keep the business afloat. They were proactive and received a PPP loan, but that money runs out this month," Britt wrote. "As many of you know, they were open for a very short time at 50% capacity, but with all the precautions and extra costs they were losing money daily. Most of you can imagine with home and property prices the way they are in Austin, rent is also sky high, but must be paid in a pandemic."

Danny Britt suggested the creation of a "Donn's Depot All Star Subscription fund" to cover the venue’s operational costs, René Britt wrote.

"We need 250 people to pledge $50 a month, to make sure the Depot doesn't have to close. Danny and I are going to make a donation and then commit to $50 a month, for the next year. I know some are in a position to give less, and some will be able to give more, please give what you can," Britt wrote.

Subscribers will get access to private Facebook page. They will also receive a private thank you party with food and drink when the Depot reopens, a private Christmas preview party in 2021 and their name on a "wall of thanks" in the Depot. Plus, most importantly, the knowledge that a favorite venue will survive.

Subscribers can send checks to:

Donn's Depot

1600 W. 5th Street

Austin, TX 78703

Or make payments digitally:

paypal.me/donnsdepot

venmo:@donn-adelman