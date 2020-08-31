Kerlin BBQ has been closed since the coronavirus pandemic put Austin in its grip. But the Top 10 barbecue operation located at 2207 E. Cesar Chavez St. is coming back. And it’s getting a little help from one of the biggest names in outdoor cooking.

Kingsford Charcoal has supported barbecue restaurants across the country during the pandemic with $10,000 donations through its Together with BBQ program, and now it’s donating even more money to put some money into owners’ pockets and some smoked meat in customers’ bellies.

Kingsford has donated $5,000 to Kerlin BBQ to open a tab that will cover a free serving of ribs for customers while supplies last when Kerlin reopens in East Austin on Friday at 11 a.m. Kerlin is one of 18 barbecue operations around the country receiving the donation.

For those who can’t make it to Kerlin and might want a tase of Bill and Amelis Kerlin’s ribs, Kingsford’s website is featuring the couple’s recipe and grilling tips for their outstanding pork ribs.