The old Joe’s Crab Shack building is alive again. Bishop Cidercade, a Dallas-based cidery, arcade and eatery, is now open.

The business at 600 E. Riverside Drive is open as of Friday night, according to a Facebook post. In Texas, video game facilities currently are allowed to operate at 50% under coronavirus pandemic restrictions, with added safety guidelines from the state. In addition to its arcade, Bishop Cidercade has patio seating.

Biship Cidercade touts more than 150 arcade games that are free to play after paying a $10 admission. They also serve two dozen kinds of hard cider, as well as wine and hard kombucha, and personal-sized thin-crust pizzas are on the menu, too.

Hours are 10 a.m. to midnight Sunday-Thursday and 10 a.m. to 1 a.m. Friday-Saturday. Starting at 8 p.m., Bishop Cidercade becomes a 21-and-up establishment. For more information, go to cidercadeaustin.com.

