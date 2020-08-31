People won’t have to worry about how to juggle a plate of food and a glass of wine while socially distancing at Auditorium Shores this fall.

The Austin Food & Wine Festival has canceled its 2020 event. The event produced by C3 Presents was originally rescheduled from April to November when the coronavirus pandemic first disrupted the country’s economy and social plans.

The festival state’s on its website that the decision was influenced by the city’s stay-at-home order that extends until December. The fest is planning to return in 2021, but not in the spring. The fest’s site says that next year’s fest is slated for November 5-7.

According to the festival’s website, current ticketholders will receive information about refund options from Front Gate Tickets, with options that include automatically rolling over tickets to 2021 or donating the value of tickets to the Austin Food & Wine Alliance, the festival’s non-profit partner that provides support to the Central Texas culinary community.

AFWF also used its cancellation notice to bring attention to the plight of restaurants around the country, writing:

"The culinary community needs our help now more than ever. Please continue to support them by ordering to-go, dining-in where possible, and asking Members of Congress to support the RESTAURANTS Act: https://www.saverestaurants.com/take-action/."