Wood & Wire, "No Matter Where It Goes From Here" (Blue Corn). The Austin bluegrass-and-beyond quartet’s last album, 2018’s "North of Despair," got a Grammy nomination, and this one might be even better. Guitarist and lead vocalist Tony Kamel tends to be out front with Wood & Wire, but mandolin/mandola player Billy Bright may be the, well, brightest star here, writing four of the album’s nine tracks and singing lead on the joyously upbeat love song "Can’t Keep Up With You." Kamel shines on the opening track "John," written about a high school friend who became an Alaskan fisherman, and "Pigs," a minor-key sociopolitical number he co-wrote with Silas Lowe that bemoans how "we hang our hats on reality stars." Bassist Dominic Fisher added a final verse to Robin Bernard’s "Paddlewheels," a laid-back rambler that celebrates the joys of riverboat culture. "Roadie’s Circles" is an instrumental centered on Trevor Smith’s banjo, but the late addition of a few haunting vocal passages from bluegrass legend Peter Rowan adds emotional resonance. A cover tune, Geoff Union’s "Spirit of ’94," was previously recorded by Union and Bright’s Two High String Band, but its vivid recollection of the 1794 Whiskey Rebellion proves a perfect fit for Wood & Wire’s storytelling strengths. The crowning jewel is Bright’s "Home and the Banjo," which includes the lyric that gave the album its title and strikes a vein of deeply bittersweet longing as Kamel hits a beautifully melodic turn in the chorus when he sings, "The old home is gone, and everything I’ve loved has turned the other way." Record-release livestream 8 p.m. Sept. 12 at facebook.com/TheZoneTVLIVE. Here’s the video for "My Hometown," a bluesy number Bright wrote about growing up in El Paso:

Royal Forest, "Waiting Drum" (King Electric). On previous records, this adventurous indie band recorded some tracks inside a propeller plane, on a submarine and between West Texas sand dunes. "Waiting Drum," their first album in four years, wasn’t quite as far-flung of an experience, but the 80-year-old Arkansas farmhouse they used likely provided an isolation that helps give these songs a singular sound and style. Royal Forest veered toward country territory on 2016’s "Rural Forest," but here they juxtapose world-music rhythms against electronic tape loops and jazz-informed arrangements for a sound that’s sometimes disorienting but consistently inventive. Here’s the lyric video for the track "Sometimes":

COMING SOON

SEPT. 4: Bill Callahan, "Gold Record" (Drag City)

SEPT. 4: Jackie Venson, "Vintage Machine"

SEPT. 4: Joe Barksdale, "Sincerely"

SEPT. 8: Shawnee Kilgore, "Beginning at the Wilderness"

SEPT. 18: 4Track All-Stars, "5123"

SEPT. 22: Merles, "Middle of the Night" EP

SEPT. 25: Band of Heathens, "Stranger"

OCT. 2: Johnny Nicholas, "Mistaken Identity" (Valcour)

OCT. 16: Giulia Millanta, "Tomorrow Is a Bird"

OCT. 16: Wilson Marks, "True Beauty Is in the Random"

NOV. 6: Alan Moe Monsarrat, "Agriculture"