The Dirty Dog Bar, a heavy metal haunt on Sixth Street will close permanently next week.

"Our lease is set to expire on August 31st. We held on as long as we could even after losing revenue from March though today and with no end in sight. The loss of SXSW, Rot Rally, summer tourism and more due to COVID has led us to next weeks exit," club owner Rob Hicks wrote on Facebook Wednesday.

Hicks wrote that it did not make sense to sign a new lease "at a rate that won't allow us to be profitable." He said he has been searching for a new space and he hopes that "when the bar ban and Covid restrictions have eased up we will open a new location."

The owners of Irish pub, B.D. Riley’s also announced plans to close their Sixth Street location on Wednesday.

Dirty Dog is the latest in a string of downtown music venues to close due to the coronavirus pandemic. In the Red River Cultural District, the heart of Austin’s Downtown music scene, Barracuda, Plush and Scratchouse have all shuttered.

On Monday, Cody Cowan, president of the RRCD’s merchants association, told the Statesman he believes the district is "tipping towards a 70% loss of spaces," a figure he considers a "conservative estimate."