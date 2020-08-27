The coronavirus pandemic kept downtown Austin’s historic Paramount Theatre shut down for months. The theater announced Wednesday that the doors will open up again soon, and it’s to continue a city tradition.
Summer’s winding down, but the Paramount Classic Film Series will start up on Sept. 11. (Note the lack of a seasonal label in the title.) According to a news release, the theater plans to allow 25% capacity —indoor cinemas currently are allowed to operate at 50% capacity in Texas — and face coverings will be required for people over the age of 10 when not consuming concessions. The theater’s complete health and safety plan is available at ausintheatre.org/health.
This is the film series’ 45th year. On the 2020 lineup, which is subject to change and currently is programmed through Oct. 11:
• "Casablanca"
• "Cabaret"
• "Do the Right Thing"
• "Back to the Future"
• "Raiders of the Lost Ark"
• "Blade Runner: The Final Cut"
• "The Goonies"
• "Ghostbusters"
• "The Princess Bride"
• "Jaws"
• "A Hard Day’s Night"
• "Selena"
• "Purple Rain"
• "Mary Poppins"
• "Double Indemnity"
• "The Big Lebowski"
• "Devil in a Blue Dress"
• "A League of Their Own"
• "Love and Basketball"
• "Fast Times at Ridgemont High"
• "Merrily We Go to Hell"
• "Lawrence of Arabia"
• "Shadow of a Doubt"
• "The Birds"
• "Vertigo"
• "Rear Window"
• "The Sound of Music"
The Paramount also will hold a special screening of TCM’s new "Women Make Film" documentary series on Oct. 3.
Tickets for the series will go on sale Sept. 8 and can be purchased at austintheatre.org/film.
Earlier this month, major chains like AMC and Cinemark started to reopen their cinemas with modified pandemic safety procedures. Some health experts still caution that indoor moviegoing could still pose a significant risk for COVID-19. Only a handful of Austin-area indoor movie theaters remain closed.
MORE FROM AUSTIN360
‘Austin City Limits’ set to tape Rufus Wainwright, 3 others this fall at ACL Live with no audience
Waxahatchee’s ‘Saint Cloud’ is a map for a lost summer
This is not a normal Austin fall arts season guide (and there’s more to come)