Here’s a look at some of the Austin artists doing livestream shows and taking part in drive-in concert events this week.

OUR AUSTIN360 PICKS

Friday-Saturday: Love & Lightstream Drive-In in Cedar Park. A fundraiser for the Health Alliance for Austin Musicians and local music patron organization Black Fret, this three-day ticketed event began Thursday with shows by David Ramirez, Jonathan Terrell, Jaimee Harris and Indian & the Jones. The weekend shows feature Sir Woman, Jackie Venson, the Bishops and Heart of the City on Friday, followed by Trail of Dead, Quiet Company, Swimming With Bears and Think No Think on Saturday. Tickets, priced per vehicle, range from $120 to $1,200 and include an 8-foot-by-12-foot parking space plus an adjacent area of the same size for standing or setting up chairs. Masks are required. Haute Spot, 1501 E. New Hope Drive, Cedar Park. austinloveandlight.com. — P.B.

Friday-Sunday: Sunset Series drive-in concerts at Hill Country Galleria. A parking garage rooftop at the popular Bee Cave shopping center is the site for this three-night series featuring local acts Love & Chaos (Friday), Henry Invisible (Saturday) and Darkbird (Sunday). Gates open at 6 p.m. each night, with music running from 7:30 to 9 p.m. Concertgoers get a spot for their vehicle, as well as a designated adjacent tailgating space, and can bring their own food or order curbside from Galleria restaurants. Admission is free but capacity is limited; tickets, required for admission, can be obtained by listening to Austin City Limits Radio 97.1 and STAR-FM 93.3 for giveaways, or by checking Hill Country Galleria’s social media pages. Masks are required. 4000 Vista Ridge, Bee Cave. hillcountrygalleria.com. — P.B.

Saturday: Metallica: Encore Drive-In Nights concert at Dell Diamond. No, the thrash metal titans will not actually be tearing up the ball park, but you can watch a career-spanning performance shot specifically for Encore Live’s 20-foot-by-40-foot drive-in screens with audio broadcast into your car. The $115 ticket admits up to six people and includes four digital downloads of "S&M2," a concert album documenting a pair of shows with the San Francisco Symphony Orchestra. 3400 E. Palm Valley Blvd., Round Rock. milb.com/round-rock. — D.S.S.

Saturday: Afro-jazz from Sahara Lounge. We all pine for the days when we could feast on a home-cooked African buffet and sip a Sahara Slant made with Ibrahim Aminou’s akpeteshie, an African spirit the seasoned music master from Niger mixes himself. But the most important element of Africa Night, the club’s signature Saturday night shindig, is the music. Zoumountchi, featuring Aminou on electric kora and West African guitar, takes to the small screens with jazz explorations and buoyant Afrobeat to make you move and groove. 7 p.m., facebook.com/SaharaLoungeATX. — D.S.S.

Saturday: Shawn Colvin. The Grammy-winning Austin singer-songwriter is launching a three-show ticketed livestream series titled "Live From These Four Walls," in which she’ll perform from Austin’s renowned Arlyn Studios. To kick it off, she’ll play her 1992 album "Fat City" in its entirety. Subsequent streams will feature "My Favorite Movie Songs" (Sept. 12) and "Songs and the Stories Behind Them" (Oct. 3). Upstart livestream platform Mandolin (which recently signed on as exclusive livestreaming partner for Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium) will handle production. Tickets are $20, or $50 for all three streams, with additional merch-oriented bundles also available. 7 p.m., boxoffice.mandolin.com/collections/shawn-colvin. — P.B.

Monday: "Mystery Monday: Farewell for Now." When Christine Albert decided to end a nearly decade-long run of her Mystery Monday residency at El Mercado Backstage on March 9, she had no way of knowing that the pandemic would shutter live music everywhere by the end of the week. A film crew was there to capture the last show, which featured her husband Chris Gage plus guests Jimmie Dale Gilmore, Butch Hancock and Bill & Louise Kirchen along with rhythm section Bobby Kallus and David Carroll. That performance will air in place of Gage and Albert’s usual "Not at Donn’s Depot" Monday livestream this week. 8 p.m., facebook.com/chrisgageaustin — P.B.

MORE LIVESTREAM EVENTS

Friday, Aug. 28

Ten Ass City, 5:30 p.m., facebook.com/tenasscityband

Colin Gilmore & Tammy Lynn Gilmore, 6 p.m., facebook.com/happiergilmore

Van Wilks, 7 p.m., facebook.com/studiosfischer and bit.ly/liveatsf

Line of Fire, Tech Ridge Boys, Fontknow, 8 p.m., facebook.com/saharaloungeatx

Saturday, Aug. 29

Heather Bishop & Danny G, 6 p.m., facebook.com/missbishopmusic

RECURRING WEEKLY EVENTS

Monday: Bonnie Whitmore, 3 p.m., facebook.com/bonniewhitmore

Monday: Sharon Bourbonnais, 6:30 p.m., facebook.com/sharon.bourbonnais

Monday: Guy Forsyth & Jeska Bailey, 7 p.m., facebook.com/guyforsythband

Monday: Bob Appel, 7 p.m., facebook.com/bobappeltraditionalcountry

Monday: Chris Gage, 8 p.m., facebook.com/chrisgageaustin

Monday: Cari Hutson & Hunter St. Marie, 8 p.m., facebook.com/CHutsonNGoodCo

Monday: Oscar Ornelas, 8 p.m. facebook.com/oscarornelas512, TV Channel 16 and supportaustinmusic.com/channel-16

Monday, Wednesday and Thursday: Katie Marie, 10 p.m., facebook.com/funkeegirl80

Monday and Friday: Aeseaes, 6 p.m., twitch.tv/a_couple_streams

Tuesday: Jeff Plankenhorn and guests, 1 p.m., TV Channel 16 or supportaustinmusic.com/channel-16

Tuesday: Katie Marie, 6 p.m., facebook.com/funkeegirl

Tuesday: Eric Bettencourt, 7 p.m., facebook.com/eric.bettencourt

Tuesday: Miles Zuniga, 7 p.m., facebook.com/mileszunigalovesyou

Tuesday: Sarah Sharp, 7 p.m., facebook.com/sarahsharpatx

Tuesday: Todd Deatherage, 7 p.m., facebook.com/themerles

Tuesday: Band of Heathens, 7:30 p.m., bandofheathens.com/live

Tuesday: Will Taylor & Strings Attached, 7:30 p.m., facebook.com/StringsAttached

Tuesday: Fingerpistol, 8 p.m., facebook.com/fingerpistol

Tuesday: Jeff Plankenhorn, 8 p.m., facebook.com/jeffplankenhorn

Tuesday and Thursday: Heather Bishop, 11 a.m., facebook.com/missbishopmusic

Tuesday and Thursday: Jaelyn Penner, 9 p.m., facebook.com/jaelynmusic

Tuesday: Frederico7, 7 p.m., facebook.com/frederico7music

Wednesday: Will Taylor & Strings Attached, 1 p.m., facebook.com/StringsAttached

Wednesday: Christopher John Edwards, 4:22 p.m., facebook.com/christopher.j.edwards.16

Wednesday: Hanna Barakat, 5 p.m., facebook.com/hannabarakatmusic

Wednesday: Pat Byrne, 5 p.m., facebook.com/PatByrneOfficial

Wednesday: Bruce Smith, 6 p.m., facebook.com/bruce.smith.33821

Wednesday: Micah Motenko & Dana Marie, 6 p.m., facebook.com/Motenkomusic

Wednesday: Rosie Flores, 6:30 p.m., facebook.com/mulekickproductions

Wednesday: Matt Hubbard, 7 p.m., facebook.com/matthubbardmusic

Wednesday: Shelley King, 7 p.m., TV Channel 16 or supportaustinmusic.com/channel-16

Wednesday: Carolyn Wonderland, 8 p.m., facebook.com/wonderchicken

Wednesday: Ethan Azarian, 8 p.m., facebook.com/ethan.azarian

Wednesday: Mobley, 8 p.m., instagram.com/mobleywho or youtube.com/watch?v=MZMHM5lpIiQ

Wednesday: Gina Chavez, 8 p.m., facebook.com/ginachavezmusic

Wednesday: Nichole Wagner, 8 p.m., facebook.com/NicholeWagnerMusic

Wednesday: Frank Cavitt, 8:30 p.m., facebook.com/isthehonkytonkdoctorin

Wednesday: Jon Dee Graham & William Harries Graham, 8:30 p.m., facebook.com/jon.d.graham

Wednesday: Mau Mau Chaplains, 8:30 p.m., facebook.com/flamingocantina

Wednesday: Sonya Jevette, 8:30 p.m., youtube.com/sonyajevette

Wednesday: Guy Forsyth & Jeska Bailey and guests, 9 p.m., TV Channel 16 or supportaustinmusic.com/channel-16

Wednesday-Thursday: Jackie Venson, 9:30 p.m., facebook.com/jackievenson

Wednesday and Friday: Adrian Conner, 7 p.m., facebook.com/AdrianConnerSpazKitty

Thursday: Marshall Hood, 5 p.m., facebook.com/sessionsonmary

Thursday: Cece Yentzen, 6 p.m., facebook.com/cece.yentzen

Thursday: Johnny Goudie, 6 p.m., facebook.com/johnnygoudiemusic

Thursday: Kate Howard, 6 p.m., facebook.com/KateHowardMusic

Thursday: Eve Monsees & Mike Buck, 7 p.m., facebook.com/eveandtheexiles

Thursday: Graham Wilkinson, 7 p.m., facebook.com/GrahamWilkinsonMusicFanPage

Thursday: Jean Caffeine, 7 p.m., facebook.com/jean.caffeine

Thursday: Oliver Steck, 7:30 p.m., facebook.com/oliver.steck.56

Thursday: Andrew Nolte, 8 p.m., facebook.com/AndyNolteMusic

Thursday: Lisa Marshall, 8 p.m., facebook.com/lisamarshallmusic1

Thursday: Patrice Pike, 8 p.m., facebook.com/PatricePikeBand

Thursday: Red Young, 9 p.m., facebook.com/RedYoungOffical

Friday: Lex Land, 10:30 a.m., facebook.com/lexlandmusic

Friday: Jon Dee Graham with William Harries Graham, noon, facebook.com/jon.d.graham

Friday: Joanna Howerton & Michael Cross, 12:30 p.m., facebook.com/morelovemusicaustin

Friday: Betty Soo, 1 p.m., facebook.com/bettysoomusic

Friday: Kevin Russell, 1 p.m., facebook.com/ShinyribsOfficial

Friday: Patricia Vonne, 4 p.m., facebook.com/PatriciaVonneMusic

Friday: Colin Gilmore with Tammy Lynn, 6 p.m., facebook.com/happiergilmore

Friday: Emily Gimble, 6 p.m., facebook.com/mlegimble

Friday: Robi Polgar, 6 p.m., twitch.tv/robipolgar

Friday: Kevin McKinney, 6:30 p.m., facebook.com/soulhat.music

Friday: Bob Livingston, 7 p.m., facebook.com/BobLivingstonMusic

Friday: Monte Warden, 7 p.m., facebook.com/montewarden

Friday: Stories From the Road, 7:30 p.m., makestoriesviral.org

Friday: Albert & Gage, 8 p.m., facebook.com/albertandgage

Friday: Bob Schneider, 8 p.m., facebook.com/bobschneidermusic

Saturday: Kris Schultz, 1 p.m., facebook.com/KrisSchultzMusic

Saturday: Stephen Carolan, 2 p.m., facebook.com/scarolan11

Saturday: Suzanna Choffel, 3 p.m., facebook.com/suzannachoffelmusic

Saturday: DJ Mel’s Living Room Dance Party, 6-10 p.m., facebook.com/DJ-Mel-48330349120

Saturday: Afro Jazz (from Sahara Lounge), 8 p.m., facebook.com/saharaloungeatx

Saturday: Mandy Prater, 9 p.m., facebook.com/MandyPraterMusic

Saturday: Kevin Russell, 9 p.m., facebook.com/ShinyribsOfficial

Saturday: Todd Wolfson, 10 p.m., facebook.com/toddvwolfson

Saturday: Than, 10 p.m., twitch.tv/itsyourmanthan

Sunday: Corey Baum, 11 a.m., facebook.com/CroyAndTheBoys

Sunday: Graham Wilkinson, noon, facebook.com/GrahamWilkinsonMusicFanPage

Sunday: Guy Forsyth & Jeska Bailey, 1 p.m., facebook.com/guyforsythband

Sunday: Jackie Venson, 1 p.m., facebook.com/jackievenson

Sunday: Shelley King, 2 p.m., facebook.com/shelleykingtx

Sunday: Pamela Hart, 5 p.m., facebook.com/pamela.hart.7549

Sunday: Ulla, 5:30 p.m., facebook.com/ullairishmusic

Sunday: Reid & Jena Umstattd, 6 p.m., facebook.com/reidumstattd

Sunday: Chris Beall, 7 p.m., facebook.com/beallstreet

Sunday: Patrice Pike, 7 p.m., facebook.com/PatricePikeBand

Sunday: Mixer Rogers, 8 p.m., facebook.com/events/239680367447731