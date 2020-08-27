Peter Blackstock @Blackstock360Deborah Sengupta Stith

Thursday

Aug 27, 2020 at 12:01 AM


Here’s a look at some of the Austin artists doing livestream shows and taking part in drive-in concert events this week.


OUR AUSTIN360 PICKS


Friday-Saturday: Love & Lightstream Drive-In in Cedar Park. A fundraiser for the Health Alliance for Austin Musicians and local music patron organization Black Fret, this three-day ticketed event began Thursday with shows by David Ramirez, Jonathan Terrell, Jaimee Harris and Indian & the Jones. The weekend shows feature Sir Woman, Jackie Venson, the Bishops and Heart of the City on Friday, followed by Trail of Dead, Quiet Company, Swimming With Bears and Think No Think on Saturday. Tickets, priced per vehicle, range from $120 to $1,200 and include an 8-foot-by-12-foot parking space plus an adjacent area of the same size for standing or setting up chairs. Masks are required. Haute Spot, 1501 E. New Hope Drive, Cedar Park. austinloveandlight.com. — P.B.


Friday-Sunday: Sunset Series drive-in concerts at Hill Country Galleria. A parking garage rooftop at the popular Bee Cave shopping center is the site for this three-night series featuring local acts Love & Chaos (Friday), Henry Invisible (Saturday) and Darkbird (Sunday). Gates open at 6 p.m. each night, with music running from 7:30 to 9 p.m. Concertgoers get a spot for their vehicle, as well as a designated adjacent tailgating space, and can bring their own food or order curbside from Galleria restaurants. Admission is free but capacity is limited; tickets, required for admission, can be obtained by listening to Austin City Limits Radio 97.1 and STAR-FM 93.3 for giveaways, or by checking Hill Country Galleria’s social media pages. Masks are required. 4000 Vista Ridge, Bee Cave. hillcountrygalleria.com. — P.B.


Saturday: Metallica: Encore Drive-In Nights concert at Dell Diamond. No, the thrash metal titans will not actually be tearing up the ball park, but you can watch a career-spanning performance shot specifically for Encore Live’s 20-foot-by-40-foot drive-in screens with audio broadcast into your car. The $115 ticket admits up to six people and includes four digital downloads of "S&M2," a concert album documenting a pair of shows with the San Francisco Symphony Orchestra. 3400 E. Palm Valley Blvd., Round Rock. milb.com/round-rock. — D.S.S.


Saturday: Afro-jazz from Sahara Lounge. We all pine for the days when we could feast on a home-cooked African buffet and sip a Sahara Slant made with Ibrahim Aminou’s akpeteshie, an African spirit the seasoned music master from Niger mixes himself. But the most important element of Africa Night, the club’s signature Saturday night shindig, is the music. Zoumountchi, featuring Aminou on electric kora and West African guitar, takes to the small screens with jazz explorations and buoyant Afrobeat to make you move and groove. 7 p.m., facebook.com/SaharaLoungeATX. — D.S.S.


Saturday: Shawn Colvin. The Grammy-winning Austin singer-songwriter is launching a three-show ticketed livestream series titled "Live From These Four Walls," in which she’ll perform from Austin’s renowned Arlyn Studios. To kick it off, she’ll play her 1992 album "Fat City" in its entirety. Subsequent streams will feature "My Favorite Movie Songs" (Sept. 12) and "Songs and the Stories Behind Them" (Oct. 3). Upstart livestream platform Mandolin (which recently signed on as exclusive livestreaming partner for Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium) will handle production. Tickets are $20, or $50 for all three streams, with additional merch-oriented bundles also available. 7 p.m., boxoffice.mandolin.com/collections/shawn-colvin. — P.B.


Monday: "Mystery Monday: Farewell for Now." When Christine Albert decided to end a nearly decade-long run of her Mystery Monday residency at El Mercado Backstage on March 9, she had no way of knowing that the pandemic would shutter live music everywhere by the end of the week. A film crew was there to capture the last show, which featured her husband Chris Gage plus guests Jimmie Dale Gilmore, Butch Hancock and Bill & Louise Kirchen along with rhythm section Bobby Kallus and David Carroll. That performance will air in place of Gage and Albert’s usual "Not at Donn’s Depot" Monday livestream this week. 8 p.m., facebook.com/chrisgageaustin — P.B.


MORE LIVESTREAM EVENTS


Friday, Aug. 28


Ten Ass City, 5:30 p.m., facebook.com/tenasscityband


Colin Gilmore & Tammy Lynn Gilmore, 6 p.m., facebook.com/happiergilmore


Van Wilks, 7 p.m., facebook.com/studiosfischer and bit.ly/liveatsf


Line of Fire, Tech Ridge Boys, Fontknow, 8 p.m., facebook.com/saharaloungeatx


Saturday, Aug. 29


Heather Bishop & Danny G, 6 p.m., facebook.com/missbishopmusic


RECURRING WEEKLY EVENTS


Monday: Bonnie Whitmore, 3 p.m., facebook.com/bonniewhitmore


Monday: Sharon Bourbonnais, 6:30 p.m., facebook.com/sharon.bourbonnais


Monday: Guy Forsyth & Jeska Bailey, 7 p.m., facebook.com/guyforsythband


Monday: Bob Appel, 7 p.m., facebook.com/bobappeltraditionalcountry


Monday: Chris Gage, 8 p.m., facebook.com/chrisgageaustin


Monday: Cari Hutson & Hunter St. Marie, 8 p.m., facebook.com/CHutsonNGoodCo


Monday: Oscar Ornelas, 8 p.m. facebook.com/oscarornelas512, TV Channel 16 and supportaustinmusic.com/channel-16


Monday, Wednesday and Thursday: Katie Marie, 10 p.m., facebook.com/funkeegirl80


Monday and Friday: Aeseaes, 6 p.m., twitch.tv/a_couple_streams


Tuesday: Jeff Plankenhorn and guests, 1 p.m., TV Channel 16 or supportaustinmusic.com/channel-16


Tuesday: Katie Marie, 6 p.m., facebook.com/funkeegirl


Tuesday: Eric Bettencourt, 7 p.m., facebook.com/eric.bettencourt


Tuesday: Miles Zuniga, 7 p.m., facebook.com/mileszunigalovesyou


Tuesday: Sarah Sharp, 7 p.m., facebook.com/sarahsharpatx


Tuesday: Todd Deatherage, 7 p.m., facebook.com/themerles


Tuesday: Band of Heathens, 7:30 p.m., bandofheathens.com/live


Tuesday: Will Taylor & Strings Attached, 7:30 p.m., facebook.com/StringsAttached


Tuesday: Fingerpistol, 8 p.m., facebook.com/fingerpistol


Tuesday: Jeff Plankenhorn, 8 p.m., facebook.com/jeffplankenhorn


Tuesday and Thursday: Heather Bishop, 11 a.m., facebook.com/missbishopmusic


Tuesday and Thursday: Jaelyn Penner, 9 p.m., facebook.com/jaelynmusic


Tuesday: Frederico7, 7 p.m., facebook.com/frederico7music


Wednesday: Will Taylor & Strings Attached, 1 p.m., facebook.com/StringsAttached


Wednesday: Christopher John Edwards, 4:22 p.m., facebook.com/christopher.j.edwards.16


Wednesday: Hanna Barakat, 5 p.m., facebook.com/hannabarakatmusic


Wednesday: Pat Byrne, 5 p.m., facebook.com/PatByrneOfficial


Wednesday: Bruce Smith, 6 p.m., facebook.com/bruce.smith.33821


Wednesday: Micah Motenko & Dana Marie, 6 p.m., facebook.com/Motenkomusic


Wednesday: Rosie Flores, 6:30 p.m., facebook.com/mulekickproductions


Wednesday: Matt Hubbard, 7 p.m., facebook.com/matthubbardmusic


Wednesday: Shelley King, 7 p.m., TV Channel 16 or supportaustinmusic.com/channel-16


Wednesday: Carolyn Wonderland, 8 p.m., facebook.com/wonderchicken


Wednesday: Ethan Azarian, 8 p.m., facebook.com/ethan.azarian


Wednesday: Mobley, 8 p.m., instagram.com/mobleywho or youtube.com/watch?v=MZMHM5lpIiQ


Wednesday: Gina Chavez, 8 p.m., facebook.com/ginachavezmusic


Wednesday: Nichole Wagner, 8 p.m., facebook.com/NicholeWagnerMusic


Wednesday: Frank Cavitt, 8:30 p.m., facebook.com/isthehonkytonkdoctorin


Wednesday: Jon Dee Graham & William Harries Graham, 8:30 p.m., facebook.com/jon.d.graham


Wednesday: Mau Mau Chaplains, 8:30 p.m., facebook.com/flamingocantina


Wednesday: Sonya Jevette, 8:30 p.m., youtube.com/sonyajevette


Wednesday: Guy Forsyth & Jeska Bailey and guests, 9 p.m., TV Channel 16 or supportaustinmusic.com/channel-16


Wednesday-Thursday: Jackie Venson, 9:30 p.m., facebook.com/jackievenson


Wednesday and Friday: Adrian Conner, 7 p.m., facebook.com/AdrianConnerSpazKitty


Thursday: Marshall Hood, 5 p.m., facebook.com/sessionsonmary


Thursday: Cece Yentzen, 6 p.m., facebook.com/cece.yentzen


Thursday: Johnny Goudie, 6 p.m., facebook.com/johnnygoudiemusic


Thursday: Kate Howard, 6 p.m., facebook.com/KateHowardMusic


Thursday: Eve Monsees & Mike Buck, 7 p.m., facebook.com/eveandtheexiles


Thursday: Graham Wilkinson, 7 p.m., facebook.com/GrahamWilkinsonMusicFanPage


Thursday: Jean Caffeine, 7 p.m., facebook.com/jean.caffeine


Thursday: Oliver Steck, 7:30 p.m., facebook.com/oliver.steck.56


Thursday: Andrew Nolte, 8 p.m., facebook.com/AndyNolteMusic


Thursday: Lisa Marshall, 8 p.m., facebook.com/lisamarshallmusic1


Thursday: Patrice Pike, 8 p.m., facebook.com/PatricePikeBand


Thursday: Red Young, 9 p.m., facebook.com/RedYoungOffical


Friday: Lex Land, 10:30 a.m., facebook.com/lexlandmusic


Friday: Jon Dee Graham with William Harries Graham, noon, facebook.com/jon.d.graham


Friday: Joanna Howerton & Michael Cross, 12:30 p.m., facebook.com/morelovemusicaustin


Friday: Betty Soo, 1 p.m., facebook.com/bettysoomusic


Friday: Kevin Russell, 1 p.m., facebook.com/ShinyribsOfficial


Friday: Patricia Vonne, 4 p.m., facebook.com/PatriciaVonneMusic


Friday: Colin Gilmore with Tammy Lynn, 6 p.m., facebook.com/happiergilmore


Friday: Emily Gimble, 6 p.m., facebook.com/mlegimble


Friday: Robi Polgar, 6 p.m., twitch.tv/robipolgar


Friday: Kevin McKinney, 6:30 p.m., facebook.com/soulhat.music


Friday: Bob Livingston, 7 p.m., facebook.com/BobLivingstonMusic


Friday: Monte Warden, 7 p.m., facebook.com/montewarden


Friday: Stories From the Road, 7:30 p.m., makestoriesviral.org


Friday: Albert & Gage, 8 p.m., facebook.com/albertandgage


Friday: Bob Schneider, 8 p.m., facebook.com/bobschneidermusic


Saturday: Kris Schultz, 1 p.m., facebook.com/KrisSchultzMusic


Saturday: Stephen Carolan, 2 p.m., facebook.com/scarolan11


Saturday: Suzanna Choffel, 3 p.m., facebook.com/suzannachoffelmusic


Saturday: DJ Mel’s Living Room Dance Party, 6-10 p.m., facebook.com/DJ-Mel-48330349120


Saturday: Afro Jazz (from Sahara Lounge), 8 p.m., facebook.com/saharaloungeatx


Saturday: Mandy Prater, 9 p.m., facebook.com/MandyPraterMusic


Saturday: Kevin Russell, 9 p.m., facebook.com/ShinyribsOfficial


Saturday: Todd Wolfson, 10 p.m., facebook.com/toddvwolfson


Saturday: Than, 10 p.m., twitch.tv/itsyourmanthan


Sunday: Corey Baum, 11 a.m., facebook.com/CroyAndTheBoys


Sunday: Graham Wilkinson, noon, facebook.com/GrahamWilkinsonMusicFanPage


Sunday: Guy Forsyth & Jeska Bailey, 1 p.m., facebook.com/guyforsythband


Sunday: Jackie Venson, 1 p.m., facebook.com/jackievenson


Sunday: Shelley King, 2 p.m., facebook.com/shelleykingtx


Sunday: Pamela Hart, 5 p.m., facebook.com/pamela.hart.7549


Sunday: Ulla, 5:30 p.m., facebook.com/ullairishmusic


Sunday: Reid & Jena Umstattd, 6 p.m., facebook.com/reidumstattd


Sunday: Chris Beall, 7 p.m., facebook.com/beallstreet


Sunday: Patrice Pike, 7 p.m., facebook.com/PatricePikeBand


Sunday: Mixer Rogers, 8 p.m., facebook.com/events/239680367447731