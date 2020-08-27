Here’s a look at some of the Austin artists doing livestream shows and taking part in drive-in concert events this week.
OUR AUSTIN360 PICKS
Friday-Saturday: Love & Lightstream Drive-In in Cedar Park. A fundraiser for the Health Alliance for Austin Musicians and local music patron organization Black Fret, this three-day ticketed event began Thursday with shows by David Ramirez, Jonathan Terrell, Jaimee Harris and Indian & the Jones. The weekend shows feature Sir Woman, Jackie Venson, the Bishops and Heart of the City on Friday, followed by Trail of Dead, Quiet Company, Swimming With Bears and Think No Think on Saturday. Tickets, priced per vehicle, range from $120 to $1,200 and include an 8-foot-by-12-foot parking space plus an adjacent area of the same size for standing or setting up chairs. Masks are required. Haute Spot, 1501 E. New Hope Drive, Cedar Park. austinloveandlight.com. — P.B.
Friday-Sunday: Sunset Series drive-in concerts at Hill Country Galleria. A parking garage rooftop at the popular Bee Cave shopping center is the site for this three-night series featuring local acts Love & Chaos (Friday), Henry Invisible (Saturday) and Darkbird (Sunday). Gates open at 6 p.m. each night, with music running from 7:30 to 9 p.m. Concertgoers get a spot for their vehicle, as well as a designated adjacent tailgating space, and can bring their own food or order curbside from Galleria restaurants. Admission is free but capacity is limited; tickets, required for admission, can be obtained by listening to Austin City Limits Radio 97.1 and STAR-FM 93.3 for giveaways, or by checking Hill Country Galleria’s social media pages. Masks are required. 4000 Vista Ridge, Bee Cave. hillcountrygalleria.com. — P.B.
Saturday: Metallica: Encore Drive-In Nights concert at Dell Diamond. No, the thrash metal titans will not actually be tearing up the ball park, but you can watch a career-spanning performance shot specifically for Encore Live’s 20-foot-by-40-foot drive-in screens with audio broadcast into your car. The $115 ticket admits up to six people and includes four digital downloads of "S&M2," a concert album documenting a pair of shows with the San Francisco Symphony Orchestra. 3400 E. Palm Valley Blvd., Round Rock. milb.com/round-rock. — D.S.S.
Saturday: Afro-jazz from Sahara Lounge. We all pine for the days when we could feast on a home-cooked African buffet and sip a Sahara Slant made with Ibrahim Aminou’s akpeteshie, an African spirit the seasoned music master from Niger mixes himself. But the most important element of Africa Night, the club’s signature Saturday night shindig, is the music. Zoumountchi, featuring Aminou on electric kora and West African guitar, takes to the small screens with jazz explorations and buoyant Afrobeat to make you move and groove. 7 p.m., facebook.com/SaharaLoungeATX. — D.S.S.
Saturday: Shawn Colvin. The Grammy-winning Austin singer-songwriter is launching a three-show ticketed livestream series titled "Live From These Four Walls," in which she’ll perform from Austin’s renowned Arlyn Studios. To kick it off, she’ll play her 1992 album "Fat City" in its entirety. Subsequent streams will feature "My Favorite Movie Songs" (Sept. 12) and "Songs and the Stories Behind Them" (Oct. 3). Upstart livestream platform Mandolin (which recently signed on as exclusive livestreaming partner for Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium) will handle production. Tickets are $20, or $50 for all three streams, with additional merch-oriented bundles also available. 7 p.m., boxoffice.mandolin.com/collections/shawn-colvin. — P.B.
Monday: "Mystery Monday: Farewell for Now." When Christine Albert decided to end a nearly decade-long run of her Mystery Monday residency at El Mercado Backstage on March 9, she had no way of knowing that the pandemic would shutter live music everywhere by the end of the week. A film crew was there to capture the last show, which featured her husband Chris Gage plus guests Jimmie Dale Gilmore, Butch Hancock and Bill & Louise Kirchen along with rhythm section Bobby Kallus and David Carroll. That performance will air in place of Gage and Albert’s usual "Not at Donn’s Depot" Monday livestream this week. 8 p.m., facebook.com/chrisgageaustin — P.B.
MORE LIVESTREAM EVENTS
Friday, Aug. 28
Ten Ass City, 5:30 p.m., facebook.com/tenasscityband
Colin Gilmore & Tammy Lynn Gilmore, 6 p.m., facebook.com/happiergilmore
Van Wilks, 7 p.m., facebook.com/studiosfischer and bit.ly/liveatsf
Line of Fire, Tech Ridge Boys, Fontknow, 8 p.m., facebook.com/saharaloungeatx
Saturday, Aug. 29
Heather Bishop & Danny G, 6 p.m., facebook.com/missbishopmusic
RECURRING WEEKLY EVENTS
Monday: Bonnie Whitmore, 3 p.m., facebook.com/bonniewhitmore
Monday: Sharon Bourbonnais, 6:30 p.m., facebook.com/sharon.bourbonnais
Monday: Guy Forsyth & Jeska Bailey, 7 p.m., facebook.com/guyforsythband
Monday: Bob Appel, 7 p.m., facebook.com/bobappeltraditionalcountry
Monday: Chris Gage, 8 p.m., facebook.com/chrisgageaustin
Monday: Cari Hutson & Hunter St. Marie, 8 p.m., facebook.com/CHutsonNGoodCo
Monday: Oscar Ornelas, 8 p.m. facebook.com/oscarornelas512, TV Channel 16 and supportaustinmusic.com/channel-16
Monday, Wednesday and Thursday: Katie Marie, 10 p.m., facebook.com/funkeegirl80
Monday and Friday: Aeseaes, 6 p.m., twitch.tv/a_couple_streams
Tuesday: Jeff Plankenhorn and guests, 1 p.m., TV Channel 16 or supportaustinmusic.com/channel-16
Tuesday: Katie Marie, 6 p.m., facebook.com/funkeegirl
Tuesday: Eric Bettencourt, 7 p.m., facebook.com/eric.bettencourt
Tuesday: Miles Zuniga, 7 p.m., facebook.com/mileszunigalovesyou
Tuesday: Sarah Sharp, 7 p.m., facebook.com/sarahsharpatx
Tuesday: Todd Deatherage, 7 p.m., facebook.com/themerles
Tuesday: Band of Heathens, 7:30 p.m., bandofheathens.com/live
Tuesday: Will Taylor & Strings Attached, 7:30 p.m., facebook.com/StringsAttached
Tuesday: Fingerpistol, 8 p.m., facebook.com/fingerpistol
Tuesday: Jeff Plankenhorn, 8 p.m., facebook.com/jeffplankenhorn
Tuesday and Thursday: Heather Bishop, 11 a.m., facebook.com/missbishopmusic
Tuesday and Thursday: Jaelyn Penner, 9 p.m., facebook.com/jaelynmusic
Tuesday: Frederico7, 7 p.m., facebook.com/frederico7music
Wednesday: Will Taylor & Strings Attached, 1 p.m., facebook.com/StringsAttached
Wednesday: Christopher John Edwards, 4:22 p.m., facebook.com/christopher.j.edwards.16
Wednesday: Hanna Barakat, 5 p.m., facebook.com/hannabarakatmusic
Wednesday: Pat Byrne, 5 p.m., facebook.com/PatByrneOfficial
Wednesday: Bruce Smith, 6 p.m., facebook.com/bruce.smith.33821
Wednesday: Micah Motenko & Dana Marie, 6 p.m., facebook.com/Motenkomusic
Wednesday: Rosie Flores, 6:30 p.m., facebook.com/mulekickproductions
Wednesday: Matt Hubbard, 7 p.m., facebook.com/matthubbardmusic
Wednesday: Shelley King, 7 p.m., TV Channel 16 or supportaustinmusic.com/channel-16
Wednesday: Carolyn Wonderland, 8 p.m., facebook.com/wonderchicken
Wednesday: Ethan Azarian, 8 p.m., facebook.com/ethan.azarian
Wednesday: Mobley, 8 p.m., instagram.com/mobleywho or youtube.com/watch?v=MZMHM5lpIiQ
Wednesday: Gina Chavez, 8 p.m., facebook.com/ginachavezmusic
Wednesday: Nichole Wagner, 8 p.m., facebook.com/NicholeWagnerMusic
Wednesday: Frank Cavitt, 8:30 p.m., facebook.com/isthehonkytonkdoctorin
Wednesday: Jon Dee Graham & William Harries Graham, 8:30 p.m., facebook.com/jon.d.graham
Wednesday: Mau Mau Chaplains, 8:30 p.m., facebook.com/flamingocantina
Wednesday: Sonya Jevette, 8:30 p.m., youtube.com/sonyajevette
Wednesday: Guy Forsyth & Jeska Bailey and guests, 9 p.m., TV Channel 16 or supportaustinmusic.com/channel-16
Wednesday-Thursday: Jackie Venson, 9:30 p.m., facebook.com/jackievenson
Wednesday and Friday: Adrian Conner, 7 p.m., facebook.com/AdrianConnerSpazKitty
Thursday: Marshall Hood, 5 p.m., facebook.com/sessionsonmary
Thursday: Cece Yentzen, 6 p.m., facebook.com/cece.yentzen
Thursday: Johnny Goudie, 6 p.m., facebook.com/johnnygoudiemusic
Thursday: Kate Howard, 6 p.m., facebook.com/KateHowardMusic
Thursday: Eve Monsees & Mike Buck, 7 p.m., facebook.com/eveandtheexiles
Thursday: Graham Wilkinson, 7 p.m., facebook.com/GrahamWilkinsonMusicFanPage
Thursday: Jean Caffeine, 7 p.m., facebook.com/jean.caffeine
Thursday: Oliver Steck, 7:30 p.m., facebook.com/oliver.steck.56
Thursday: Andrew Nolte, 8 p.m., facebook.com/AndyNolteMusic
Thursday: Lisa Marshall, 8 p.m., facebook.com/lisamarshallmusic1
Thursday: Patrice Pike, 8 p.m., facebook.com/PatricePikeBand
Thursday: Red Young, 9 p.m., facebook.com/RedYoungOffical
Friday: Lex Land, 10:30 a.m., facebook.com/lexlandmusic
Friday: Jon Dee Graham with William Harries Graham, noon, facebook.com/jon.d.graham
Friday: Joanna Howerton & Michael Cross, 12:30 p.m., facebook.com/morelovemusicaustin
Friday: Betty Soo, 1 p.m., facebook.com/bettysoomusic
Friday: Kevin Russell, 1 p.m., facebook.com/ShinyribsOfficial
Friday: Patricia Vonne, 4 p.m., facebook.com/PatriciaVonneMusic
Friday: Colin Gilmore with Tammy Lynn, 6 p.m., facebook.com/happiergilmore
Friday: Emily Gimble, 6 p.m., facebook.com/mlegimble
Friday: Robi Polgar, 6 p.m., twitch.tv/robipolgar
Friday: Kevin McKinney, 6:30 p.m., facebook.com/soulhat.music
Friday: Bob Livingston, 7 p.m., facebook.com/BobLivingstonMusic
Friday: Monte Warden, 7 p.m., facebook.com/montewarden
Friday: Stories From the Road, 7:30 p.m., makestoriesviral.org
Friday: Albert & Gage, 8 p.m., facebook.com/albertandgage
Friday: Bob Schneider, 8 p.m., facebook.com/bobschneidermusic
Saturday: Kris Schultz, 1 p.m., facebook.com/KrisSchultzMusic
Saturday: Stephen Carolan, 2 p.m., facebook.com/scarolan11
Saturday: Suzanna Choffel, 3 p.m., facebook.com/suzannachoffelmusic
Saturday: DJ Mel’s Living Room Dance Party, 6-10 p.m., facebook.com/DJ-Mel-48330349120
Saturday: Afro Jazz (from Sahara Lounge), 8 p.m., facebook.com/saharaloungeatx
Saturday: Mandy Prater, 9 p.m., facebook.com/MandyPraterMusic
Saturday: Kevin Russell, 9 p.m., facebook.com/ShinyribsOfficial
Saturday: Todd Wolfson, 10 p.m., facebook.com/toddvwolfson
Saturday: Than, 10 p.m., twitch.tv/itsyourmanthan
Sunday: Corey Baum, 11 a.m., facebook.com/CroyAndTheBoys
Sunday: Graham Wilkinson, noon, facebook.com/GrahamWilkinsonMusicFanPage
Sunday: Guy Forsyth & Jeska Bailey, 1 p.m., facebook.com/guyforsythband
Sunday: Jackie Venson, 1 p.m., facebook.com/jackievenson
Sunday: Shelley King, 2 p.m., facebook.com/shelleykingtx
Sunday: Pamela Hart, 5 p.m., facebook.com/pamela.hart.7549
Sunday: Ulla, 5:30 p.m., facebook.com/ullairishmusic
Sunday: Reid & Jena Umstattd, 6 p.m., facebook.com/reidumstattd
Sunday: Chris Beall, 7 p.m., facebook.com/beallstreet
Sunday: Patrice Pike, 7 p.m., facebook.com/PatricePikeBand
Sunday: Mixer Rogers, 8 p.m., facebook.com/events/239680367447731