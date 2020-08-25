Things aren’t going so great down here on the ground, no matter how many movies you watch on the couch to distract yourself. Time to head ... to the sky (and you won’t have to give up the movies).

Blue Starlite Mini Urban Drive-In is partnering with Downtown Austin Alliance Foundation to screen films on top of a downtown Austin rooftop at 300 San Antonio St. (that’s the state parking garage by Republic Square).

The drive-in flicks start Thursday with "Hairspray" (the musical version) and "Dazed and Confused." Other upcoming films on the schedule include "Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs," Beastie Boys concert doc "Awesome; I (Expletive) Shot That," "Ferris Bueller’s Day Off," Talking Heads concert doc "Stop Making Sense," "Yellow Submarine," "The Breakfast Club," "Vertigo" (heh), "A Fistfull of Dollars," Led Zeppelin concert doc "The Song Remains the Same," "Yesterday," "The Goonies," "Some Like It Hot," "Across the Universe," "Labyrinth," "The Big Lebowski," a slew of Halloween faves around October and more.

Find tickets, concession orders and social distancing rules at bluestarlitedrivein.com/downtown.

