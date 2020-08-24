Shanes Stiles wasn’t going to let a pandemic deter his longstanding plans to open his third restaurant.

The Taylor native had already put the wheels in motion for a second location of his Stiles Switch BBQ & Brew months before the pandemic arrived in Texas, and this week he opened his new restaurant at 800 W. Whitestone Blvd. in Cedar Park.

The new restaurant is the second location of the restaurant, following the original that opened on North Lamar Boulevard in 2011. Stiles also owns The Switch, a barbecue restaurant with Cajun influences, in Belterra on US 290.

The restaurant serves the same smoked meats and sides you’ll find at the original, and the new space includes some "Old Austin" touches, such as some booths from the recently shuttered Threadgill’s.

Stiles Switch BBQ in Cedar Park is open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday; 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday; and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday. The restaurant is not yet taking onlne or phone orders.