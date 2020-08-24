A sign on the door of one Maudie’s Tex-Mex location is also a sign of the times. A lock-out notice posted on the popular restaurant’s door states that Maudie’s landlord at 4600 Guadalupe St. has changed the locks, though the "lease remains in full force and effect."

That likely means those looking for Strait Plates from the location that opened in 2014 are going to have to visit one of the other six Maudie’s locations around town.

"The closure of Maudie’s Triangle location is likely permanent, although the door is still open if the landlord decides to re-enter negotiations," a representative for the 25-year-old restaurant said.

The remaining Maudie’s dining rooms and patios are open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 9 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and the restaurants are also offering curbside service and online ordering.