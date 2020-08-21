Grammy-winning Austin singer-songwriter Shawn Colvin will perform three ticketed livestream shows from Austin’s renowned Arlyn Studios over the next couple of months, through a partnership with livestreaming platform Mandolin.

Titled "Live From These Four Walls," the series will include one show each in August, September and October, each with a designated theme. On Aug. 29, Colvin will play her 1992 album "Fat City" in its entirety. A Sept. 12 show will feature "My Favorite Movie Songs," followed by the Oct. 3 finale titled "Songs and the Stories Behind Them." All shows begin at 7 p.m.

Tickets, $20 for a single show or $50 for all three, are available via the Mandolin website. Also available are $70 merch-bundle tickets that include an autographed poster and a bandanna, and $150 meet-and-greet tickets that include the merch bundle plus a post-show Zoom session with Colvin.

Mandolin, which recently became the exclusive livestreaming partner for Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium, touts "industry-leading concert quality audio, full HD video, unparalleled fan experience, and hands-on production and equipment support" as part of its business model.