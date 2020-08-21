Jostling up next to your friends at an arcade game cabinet might not feel comfy to everyone during the pandemic, but drive-in movies have proven pretty popular the past few months. Now, Austin-area arcade and entertainment center Pinballz is getting into the act.

The company announced this week that it’s starting Pinballz Moviez screenings in the parking lot of its Buda location (15201 I-35 S). They’ll offer car-side food and beverage service, too. (It’s not the first such movie experience in Buda; there’s also Doc’s Drive-In Theatre.)

The first film on tap is "Dazed and Confused" on Aug. 29. Show starts at 8:30 p.m., and tickets run $30-$45 per car. A maximum of 50 cars will be allowed at the screening. Go to pinballzarcade.com/event/moviez-dazed for more information.

