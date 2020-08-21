Austin360 On The Record is a weekly roundup of new, recent and upcoming releases by local and Austin-associated recording artists.

OUT THIS WEEK

Malik, "Spectrum" (Artium). A 2014 graduate of Leander High School, Brain Malik Baptiste earned a music degree at Austin Community College and quickly got a major opportunity when he was enlisted to co-produce a couple of tracks on pop star Ariana Grande’s last two albums. "Spectrum" is his first record for prominent producer/exec No I.D.’s Artium label (whose roster also includes Common and Vince Staples) after a couple of independent releases. It’s an intriguing concept record, with nine tracks all named after colors: "Black," "Red," "Orange," "Yellow," "Green," "Blue," "Indigo," "Violet" and "White." Elements of adventurous hip-hop, old-school soul and electronic pop commingle to create a sound that’s as unique to Malik as his own description would suggest: "a sort of musical take on Pixar’s ‘Inside Out,’ if it were as heavily influenced by Outkast, ‘Graduation’-era Kanye West, ‘Days Before Rodeo’-era Travis Scott, ‘Acid Rap’ Chance the Rapper, and ‘Nostalgia, Ultra’ Frank Ocean, as I was." Here’s the track "Indigo":

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>

Jonathan Terrell, "Westward." Working with producer Stuart Sikes at local studios Big Orange and Arlyn, Terrell has created one of the first great Austin albums of the new decade. The 10 tracks on "Westward," Terrell’s third album since moving to Austin from Longview in 2006, merge elements of country tunefulness, rock & roll energy, indie invention and folk lyricism into something that sounds effortlessly natural, and entirely his own. A core band of guitar/pedal steel player Simon Page, bassist Scott Davis, drummer Douglas Day, guitarist Steve Carlson and keyboardist Trevor Nealon gets important boosts from Santana’s Gregg Rolie on B3 and Shakey Graves mastermind Alejandro Rose-Garcia. Singer Mark Wystrach of hitmaking country band Midland adds backing vocals on "Cowboy Band"; The Tosca String Quartet provides sweeping string swells on "Raining in Dallas"; country-folk songstress Christy Hays recites a poem in the bridge of "Starchild"; Black Pumas backup singers Lauren Cervantes and Angela Miller help to enliven "The Last Time"; and indie-folk sensation David Ramirez contributes backing vocals on "Lemon Cigarettes & Pink Champagne," which he co-wrote with Terrell. Read more about Terrell and "Westward" in our Austin360 Artist of the Month feature for August. Here’s the video for the track "Let It Shine":

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>

Texicana Mamas, self-titled. Tish Hinojosa, Patricia Vonne and Stephanie Urbina Jones all have left a significant mark on Latino music in Central Texas through their individual endeavors. But their self-titled debut album is a welcome arrival, pooling the talents of three women who share common cultural bonds yet bring distinctively different artistic personalities to the table. "The album’s songs are driven by character-rich stories that envelop readers like a novel," writer Nancy Flores notes in an American-Statesman feature story about the trio. "Influenced by roots music on both sides of the border, the trio highlights everything from Mexican rhythms to Americana. … Their commitment to social justice and creating change comes through in songs such as "Esperanza (Hope)," which illuminates a woman’s journey crossing the U.S./Mexico border with her child, and "American Dream," about the toll it takes immigrants to strive for a better life in this country." Here’s the video for the track "Amigas del Corazon (Girlfriends of the Heart)":

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>

Stiletto Feels, "Push Back" (Nine Mile). The latest from Austin musician Geoff Earle’s eclectic indie project follows a 2015 debut album, "The Big Fist," and includes contributions from members of local bands Ume, Octopus Project and the Sword. Here’s the track "I Wanna Break It":

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>

RECENTLY RELEASED

Black Heart Saints, "Misery" EP. The hard rock band featuring singer Josh Ross, guitarist Mark Sean, bassist Ian CG and drummer Nathan Flores followed their 2017 album "Alive" with a four-song EP released earlier this year that’s highlighted by the title track, which cracked the top 20 of Billboard’s Mainstream Rock chart. The band recently returned from performing at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota. (A report in USA Today this week noted that the South Dakota Department of Health has issued a warning in regard to a Rally attendee who tested positive for COVID-19.) Here’s the video for "Misery":

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>

COMING SOON

AUG. 28: Wood & Wire, "No Matter Where It Goes From Here" (Blue Corn)

AUG. 28: Royal Forest, "Waiting Drum" (Nine Mile)

SEPT. 4: Bill Callahan, "Gold Record" (Drag City)

SEPT. 4: Jackie Venson, "Vintage Machine"

SEPT. 8: Shawnee Kilgore, "Beginning at the Wilderness"

SEPT. 22: Merles, "Middle of the Night" EP

SEPT. 25: Band of Heathens, "Stranger"

OCT. 16: Giulia Millanta, "Tomorrow Is a Bird"

OCT. 16: Wilson Marks, "True Beauty Is in the Random"

NOV. 6: Alan Moe Monsarrat, "Agriculture"