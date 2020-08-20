A new restaurant that puts a Vietnamese spin on smoked meats is opening Friday. Smokin’ Beauty, a brick-and-mortar spinoff from chef Matt Roth, owner of Ted’s Farm BBQ truck located at Southern Heights Brewing Co., will serve burgers and banh mi sandwiches that blend Texas and Vietnamese flavors. The brisket, pork belly and cheeseburger bánh mì all feature cucumber, cilantro and pickled carrots.

The restaurant located at 11806 N. Lamar Blvd. (just north of Braker Lane) will also serve cocktails, like a Vietnamese-Texas mash-up take on a martini with jalapeno and Thai basil; and a handful of local beers on tap, including Electric Jellyfish from Pinthouse Brewery. Roth first came to Austin diners’ attention when he co-founded the barbecue truck Wunder Pig in 2014.

Smokin’ Beauty will offer outdoor seating, as well as a drive-thru operation and will be open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 11 a.m. until late night on the weekend.