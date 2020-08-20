Looking to have a picnic or a glass of wine in a downtown park or maybe grab lunch and take it back to your deserted office tower? You’ve got a quality new option.

Salt & Time Cafe opened last week at Republic Square, selling a variety of sandwiches, salads, bowls and snack boards. The operation is an extension of the East Austin butcher shop and salumeria from Ben Runkle and Bryan Butler.

The cafe, which features a walk-up window to help with contactless ordering, serves made-to-order and pre-made sandwiches all day, along with a cool selection of canned and draft wine and beer, which you are allowed to take to drink in the park at Republic Square. Salt & Time Cafe is currently open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday-Sunday.

