Party Barn, a drive-thru booze store just north of the University of Texas campus, reopened for business on Thursday. The store posted the news on social media.

According to Eater Austin, Party Barn shut its barn door in March due to the coronavirus pandemic, but it has now reopened at 3300 Guadalupe Street under new ownership.

Robert Ellis and Meador Hall have "fond memories of stocking up on beer for parties at the PB," a Facebook post reads, adding that they "jumped at the opportunity to reopen this Austin icon."

The store documented its remodeling process on social media over the past few months. They announced their reopening date on Aug. 1.

Party Barn sells beer, wine, cold brew, snacks and more. According to their website, customers also can call ahead for drive-thru pick-up or for keg delivery.

