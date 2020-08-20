The 11th annual Austin Sketch Festival, ColdTowne Theater’s showcase of "the best scripted comedy from Austin and the wilderness beyond," is set for Aug. 21-22.

This year’s event will be livestreamed on Twitch, because that’s the way things go these days.

The comedy event’s big attractions are Jamie Loftus, performing her show "Boss Whom Is a Girl" at 8:30 p.m. on Friday, and James Adomian and Anthony Atamanuik, performing a "Trump vs. Biden" sketch with Vanessa Gonzalez at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Comedy sketches from other troupes also are on tap over several hours across the two-day fest. For more information, go to atxsketchfest.com.