The Padre Island National Seashore will reopen at 6 a.m. Thursday, according to a news release from the National Park Service. It closed temporarily on July 26 due to damage from Hurricane Hanna.

"Access to most areas will be open at this time including North and South beaches, Bird Island Basin day-use area and boat ramp, as well as Malaquite beach," the release reads. "Developed campgrounds at Malaquite and Bird Island Basin remain closed at this time. Primitive camping will be allowed on North and South beaches and overnight parking may resume at Bird Island Basin boat ramp."

According to the announcement, the Bird Island boat ramp dock is still closed for now. The park also is continuing repair work after the hurricane and cautions visitors to look out for debris.

