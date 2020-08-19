In addition to the recently announced Love & Lightstream Drive-In mini-fest in Cedar Park, another drive-in concert event is also now set for later this month. Sunset Series, set for Aug. 28-30 on a parking-garage rooftop at the Hill Country Galleria in Bee Cave, will feature performances by local acts Love & Chaos (Friday), Henry Invisible (Saturday) and Darkbird (Sunday).

Admission is free but capacity is limited. Tickets, required for admission, can be obtained by listening to Austin City Limits Radio 97.1 and STAR-FM 93.3 or checking Hill Country Galleria’s social media pages for giveaway opportunities.

Music will run from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. each night. The venue space will open at 6 p.m.; a press release announcing the event notes that attendees "are invited to arrive early and order curbside to-go from Galleria restaurants." Bringing in food, water and beverages (with the exception of glass bottles) also is allowed.

The bands will play atop a five-story parking garage at 4000 Vista Ridge in Bee Cave, on the west end of the Galleria. Attendees will get a spot for their vehicle as well as a designated adjacent tailgating space. Portable restrooms on the garage’s ground floor will have hand sanitizer.

More details from the Galleria website: "One ticket per vehicle gets you and your friends or family your own personal tailgate space. … Once you exit your vehicle, you must wear a facial covering and adhere to social distancing guidelines."

What about the heat? The Galleria’s site notes: "The setting for this event allows for a very nice breeze and with the timing of the show, direct sunlight should be limited."