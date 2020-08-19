Jensen Ackles — he of hunting monsters on the CW’s "Supernatural," opening Central Texas breweries and being spotted around Austin every now and then — has a new role fighting evil.

The actor will play Soldier Boy in Season 3 of Amazon Prime Video’s dark superhero show, "The Boys," according to a news release this week from the streaming platform. Soldier Boy is described as the original superhero in the show’s universe: "After Soldier Boy fought in World War II, he became the first super celebrity, and a mainstay of American culture for decades."

The third season of the show was announced at San Diego Comic-Con on July 23. The show’s Season 2 is set to premiere on Sept. 4.

Season 15 of "Supernatural" will be the show’s last, and production on the final episodes has reportedly resumed.

MORE FROM AUSTIN360

Alamo Drafthouse to reopen first Austin theater since coronavirus closures

Anthony Michael Hall apologizes for Austin pool ‘incident’ seen in viral video

Anthony Fauci gives Matthew McConaughey true directives in coronavirus chat