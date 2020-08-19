Here’s a look at some of the Austin artists doing livestream shows this week.
OUR AUSTIN360 LIVESTREAM PICKS
Friday: Exploded Drawing 49. For nearly a decade DJs Soundfounder and Butcher Bear have fostered an environment of musical adventure and creative experimentation with their regular event series showcasing "electronic music composers, sound collectors and beat makers." To create a safe environment during the pandemic, they’ve taken the party online with an Exploded Drawing TV YouTube channel. The second installment of the YouTube series and the 49th overall session they’ve hosted features Austin producers Boombaptist and Flobama alongside a host of underground talent from Los Angeles. 9 p.m., youtube.com/channel/UCmzi80Q9UKapgpfty2UuCEQ — D.S.S.
Friday: Texicana Mamas album-release happy hour. Tish Hinojosa, Patricia Vonne and Stephanie Urbina Jones all have left a significant mark on Latino music in Central Texas through their individual endeavors. But their self-titled debut album is a welcome arrival, pooling the talents of three women who share common cultural bonds yet bring distinctively different artistic personalities to the table. Grammy-winning Tex-Mex greats Flaco Jimenez and Max Baca are special guests on the bilingual record. 5 p.m., facebook.com/thetexicanamamas — P.B.
Saturday: Monks Jazz presents Pete Rodriguez Quintet. Our August Residency of the Month, Monks Jazz Club continues its program of top-notch jazz offerings. Rodriguez is the son of a renowned NYC salsero, Pete "El Conde" Rodríguez, and godson to the founder of legendary Latin music imprint Fania Records, and he puts his own spin on Afro-Cuban jazz. 7:30 p.m., youtube.com/channel/UCGCMSYLG_Xi11LlZ3aVZmJg — D.S.S.
Thursday: Blue Rock Alive with Terri Hendrix & Lloyd Maines. The renowned Wimberley singer-songwriter and her multi-instrumentalist sidekick have routinely been drawing hundreds of viewers to their semi-regular livestreams from Hendrix’s Wilory Farm headquarters during the pandemic. Now they’ll travel to the Blue Rock Artist Ranch & Studio in the Hill Country to close out this weekly ticketed summer streaming series that has featured some of Central Texas’ top Americana acts. 7:30 p.m., bluerocktexas.com/events — P.B.
Thursday: "Andy Plays the Beatles." Local keyboardist Andrew Nolte jumped on the livestream train a little later than many Austinites who’ve been doing them since March. But he’s been coming on strong lately with a weekly run of shows that have featured both his own original compositions and some well-chosen covers. This one looks to be special, as he delves into the Fab Four songbook for a set in which he says he’ll play "some piano or guitar, or ukulele, or Melodica, with a few backing tracks I’ve made (so I don’t feel so awkward without a band)." 8 p.m., facebook.com/AndyNolteMusic — P.B.
MORE LIVESTREAM EVENTS
Friday, Aug. 21
Ben Jones plays the Who’s "Who’s Next," 5 p.m., facebook.com/benjonesmusician
Giulia Millanta single release, 6 p.m., facebook.com/julia.millanta
Thursday, Aug. 27
Blue Rock Alive with Terri Hendrix & Lloyd Maines, 7:30 p.m., bluerocktexas.com/events
RECURRING WEEKLY EVENTS
Monday: Bonnie Whitmore, 3 p.m., facebook.com/bonniewhitmore
Monday: Sharon Bourbonnais, 6:30 p.m., facebook.com/sharon.bourbonnais
Monday: Guy Forsyth & Jeska Bailey, 7 p.m., facebook.com/guyforsythband
Monday: Jeff Plankenhorn, 7 p.m., facebook.com/jeffplankenhorn
Monday: Bob Appel, 7 p.m., facebook.com/bobappeltraditionalcountry
Monday: Chris Gage, 8 p.m., facebook.com/chrisgageaustin
Monday: Cari Hutson & Hunter St. Marie, 8 p.m., facebook.com/CHutsonNGoodCo
Monday: Oscar Ornelas, 8 p.m. facebook.com/oscarornelas512, TV Channel 16 and supportaustinmusic.com/channel-16
Monday, Wednesday and Thursday: Katie Marie, 10 p.m., facebook.com/funkeegirl80
Monday and Friday: Aeseaes, 6 p.m., twitch.tv/a_couple_streams
Tuesday: Jeff Plankenhorn and guests, 1 p.m., TV Channel 16 or supportaustinmusic.com/channel-16
Tuesday: Katie Marie, 6 p.m., facebook.com/funkeegirl
Tuesday: Eric Bettencourt, 7 p.m., facebook.com/eric.bettencourt
Tuesday: Miles Zuniga, 7 p.m., facebook.com/mileszunigalovesyou
Tuesday: Sarah Sharp, 7 p.m., facebook.com/sarahsharpatx
Tuesday: Band of Heathens, 7:30 p.m., bandofheathens.com/live
Tuesday: Will Taylor & Strings Attached, 7:30 p.m., facebook.com/StringsAttached
Tuesday: Fingerpistol, 8 p.m., facebook.com/fingerpistol
Tuesday and Thursday: Heather Bishop, 11 a.m., facebook.com/missbishopmusic
Tuesday and Thursday: Jaelyn Penner, 9 p.m., facebook.com/jaelynmusic
Tuesday: Frederico7, 7 p.m., facebook.com/frederico7music
Wednesday: Will Taylor & Strings Attached, 1 p.m., facebook.com/StringsAttached
Wednesday: Christopher John Edwards, 4:22 p.m., facebook.com/christopher.j.edwards.16
Wednesday: Hanna Barakat, 5 p.m., facebook.com/hannabarakatmusic
Wednesday: Pat Byrne, 5 p.m., facebook.com/PatByrneOfficial
Wednesday: Bruce Smith, 6 p.m., facebook.com/bruce.smith.33821
Wednesday: Micah Motenko & Dana Marie, 6 p.m., facebook.com/Motenkomusic
Wednesday: Rosie Flores, 6:30 p.m., facebook.com/mulekickproductions
Wednesday: Matt Hubbard, 7 p.m., facebook.com/matthubbardmusic
Wednesday: Shelley King, 7 p.m., TV Channel 16 or supportaustinmusic.com/channel-16
Wednesday: Carolyn Wonderland, 8 p.m., facebook.com/wonderchicken
Wednesday: Ethan Azarian, 8 p.m., facebook.com/ethan.azarian
Wednesday: Mobley, 8 p.m., instagram.com/mobleywho or youtube.com/watch?v=MZMHM5lpIiQ
Wednesday: Gina Chavez, 8 p.m., facebook.com/ginachavezmusic
Wednesday: Nichole Wagner, 8 p.m., facebook.com/NicholeWagnerMusic
Wednesday: Jon Dee Graham & William Harries Graham, 8:30 p.m., facebook.com/jon.d.graham
Wednesday: Mau Mau Chaplains, 8:30 p.m., facebook.com/flamingocantina
Wednesday: Sonya Jevette, 8:30 p.m., youtube.com/sonyajevette
Wednesday: Guy Forsyth & Jeska Bailey and guests, 9 p.m., TV Channel 16 or supportaustinmusic.com/channel-16
Wednesday-Thursday: Jackie Venson, 9:30 p.m., facebook.com/jackievenson
Wednesday and Friday: Adrian Conner, 7 p.m., facebook.com/AdrianConnerSpazKitty
Thursday: Marshall Hood, 5 p.m., facebook.com/sessionsonmary
Thursday: Cece Yentzen, 6 p.m., facebook.com/cece.yentzen
Thursday: Johnny Goudie, 6 p.m., facebook.com/johnnygoudiemusic
Thursday: Kate Howard, 6 p.m., facebook.com/KateHowardMusic
Thursday: Eve Monsees & Mike Buck, 7 p.m., facebook.com/eveandtheexiles
Thursday: Graham Wilkinson, 7 p.m., facebook.com/GrahamWilkinsonMusicFanPage
Thursday: Jean Caffeine, 7 p.m., facebook.com/jean.caffeine
Thursday: Oliver Steck, 7:30 p.m., facebook.com/oliver.steck.56
Thursday: Andrew Nolte, 8 p.m., facebook.com/AndyNolteMusic
Thursday: Lisa Marshall, 8 p.m., facebook.com/lisamarshallmusic1
Thursday: Patrice Pike, 8 p.m., facebook.com/PatricePikeBand
Thursday: Red Young, 9 p.m., facebook.com/RedYoungOffical
Friday: Lex Land, 10:30 a.m., facebook.com/lexlandmusic
Friday: Jon Dee Graham with William Harries Graham, noon, facebook.com/jon.d.graham
Friday: Joanna Howerton & Michael Cross, 12:30 p.m., facebook.com/morelovemusicaustin
Friday: Betty Soo, 1 p.m., facebook.com/bettysoomusic
Friday: Kevin Russell, 1 p.m., facebook.com/ShinyribsOfficial
Friday: Patricia Vonne, 4 p.m., facebook.com/PatriciaVonneMusic
Friday: Colin Gilmore with Tammy Lynn, 6 p.m., facebook.com/happiergilmore
Friday: Emily Gimble, 6 p.m., facebook.com/mlegimble
Friday: Robi Polgar, 6 p.m., twitch.tv/robipolgar
Friday: Kevin McKinney, 6:30 p.m., facebook.com/soulhat.music
Friday: Monte Warden, 7 p.m., facebook.com/montewarden
Friday: Stories From the Road, 7:30 p.m., makestoriesviral.org
Friday: Albert & Gage, 8 p.m., facebook.com/albertandgage
Friday: Bob Schneider, 8 p.m., facebook.com/bobschneidermusic
Saturday: Kris Schultz, 1 p.m., facebook.com/KrisSchultzMusic
Saturday: Stephen Carolan, 2 p.m., facebook.com/scarolan11
Saturday: Suzanna Choffel, 3 p.m., facebook.com/suzannachoffelmusic
Saturday: DJ Mel’s Living Room Dance Party, 6-10 p.m., facebook.com/DJ-Mel-48330349120
Saturday: Mandy Prater, 9 p.m., facebook.com/MandyPraterMusic
Saturday: Kevin Russell, 9 p.m., facebook.com/ShinyribsOfficial
Saturday: Todd Wolfson, 10 p.m., facebook.com/toddvwolfson
Saturday: Than, 10 p.m., twitch.tv/itsyourmanthan
Sunday: Corey Baum, 11 a.m., facebook.com/CroyAndTheBoys
Sunday: Graham Wilkinson, noon, facebook.com/GrahamWilkinsonMusicFanPage
Sunday: Guy Forsyth & Jeska Bailey, 1 p.m., facebook.com/guyforsythband
Sunday: Jackie Venson, 1 p.m., facebook.com/jackievenson
Sunday: Shelley King, 2 p.m., facebook.com/shelleykingtx
Sunday: Pamela Hart, 5 p.m., facebook.com/pamela.hart.7549
Sunday: Ulla, 5:30 p.m., facebook.com/ullairishmusic
Sunday: Reid & Jena Umstattd, 6 p.m., facebook.com/reidumstattd
Sunday: Chris Beall, 7 p.m., facebook.com/beallstreet
Sunday: Patrice Pike, 7 p.m., facebook.com/PatricePikeBand
Sunday: Mixer Rogers, 8 p.m., facebook.com/events/239680367447731