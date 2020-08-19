Here’s a look at some of the Austin artists doing livestream shows this week.

OUR AUSTIN360 LIVESTREAM PICKS

Friday: Exploded Drawing 49. For nearly a decade DJs Soundfounder and Butcher Bear have fostered an environment of musical adventure and creative experimentation with their regular event series showcasing "electronic music composers, sound collectors and beat makers." To create a safe environment during the pandemic, they’ve taken the party online with an Exploded Drawing TV YouTube channel. The second installment of the YouTube series and the 49th overall session they’ve hosted features Austin producers Boombaptist and Flobama alongside a host of underground talent from Los Angeles. 9 p.m., youtube.com/channel/UCmzi80Q9UKapgpfty2UuCEQ — D.S.S.

Friday: Texicana Mamas album-release happy hour. Tish Hinojosa, Patricia Vonne and Stephanie Urbina Jones all have left a significant mark on Latino music in Central Texas through their individual endeavors. But their self-titled debut album is a welcome arrival, pooling the talents of three women who share common cultural bonds yet bring distinctively different artistic personalities to the table. Grammy-winning Tex-Mex greats Flaco Jimenez and Max Baca are special guests on the bilingual record. 5 p.m., facebook.com/thetexicanamamas — P.B.

Saturday: Monks Jazz presents Pete Rodriguez Quintet. Our August Residency of the Month, Monks Jazz Club continues its program of top-notch jazz offerings. Rodriguez is the son of a renowned NYC salsero, Pete "El Conde" Rodríguez, and godson to the founder of legendary Latin music imprint Fania Records, and he puts his own spin on Afro-Cuban jazz. 7:30 p.m., youtube.com/channel/UCGCMSYLG_Xi11LlZ3aVZmJg — D.S.S.

Thursday: Blue Rock Alive with Terri Hendrix & Lloyd Maines. The renowned Wimberley singer-songwriter and her multi-instrumentalist sidekick have routinely been drawing hundreds of viewers to their semi-regular livestreams from Hendrix’s Wilory Farm headquarters during the pandemic. Now they’ll travel to the Blue Rock Artist Ranch & Studio in the Hill Country to close out this weekly ticketed summer streaming series that has featured some of Central Texas’ top Americana acts. 7:30 p.m., bluerocktexas.com/events — P.B.

Thursday: "Andy Plays the Beatles." Local keyboardist Andrew Nolte jumped on the livestream train a little later than many Austinites who’ve been doing them since March. But he’s been coming on strong lately with a weekly run of shows that have featured both his own original compositions and some well-chosen covers. This one looks to be special, as he delves into the Fab Four songbook for a set in which he says he’ll play "some piano or guitar, or ukulele, or Melodica, with a few backing tracks I’ve made (so I don’t feel so awkward without a band)." 8 p.m., facebook.com/AndyNolteMusic — P.B.

MORE LIVESTREAM EVENTS

Friday, Aug. 21

Ben Jones plays the Who’s "Who’s Next," 5 p.m., facebook.com/benjonesmusician

Giulia Millanta single release, 6 p.m., facebook.com/julia.millanta

Thursday, Aug. 27

Blue Rock Alive with Terri Hendrix & Lloyd Maines, 7:30 p.m., bluerocktexas.com/events

RECURRING WEEKLY EVENTS

Monday: Bonnie Whitmore, 3 p.m., facebook.com/bonniewhitmore

Monday: Sharon Bourbonnais, 6:30 p.m., facebook.com/sharon.bourbonnais

Monday: Guy Forsyth & Jeska Bailey, 7 p.m., facebook.com/guyforsythband

Monday: Jeff Plankenhorn, 7 p.m., facebook.com/jeffplankenhorn

Monday: Bob Appel, 7 p.m., facebook.com/bobappeltraditionalcountry

Monday: Chris Gage, 8 p.m., facebook.com/chrisgageaustin

Monday: Cari Hutson & Hunter St. Marie, 8 p.m., facebook.com/CHutsonNGoodCo

Monday: Oscar Ornelas, 8 p.m. facebook.com/oscarornelas512, TV Channel 16 and supportaustinmusic.com/channel-16

Monday, Wednesday and Thursday: Katie Marie, 10 p.m., facebook.com/funkeegirl80

Monday and Friday: Aeseaes, 6 p.m., twitch.tv/a_couple_streams

Tuesday: Jeff Plankenhorn and guests, 1 p.m., TV Channel 16 or supportaustinmusic.com/channel-16

Tuesday: Katie Marie, 6 p.m., facebook.com/funkeegirl

Tuesday: Eric Bettencourt, 7 p.m., facebook.com/eric.bettencourt

Tuesday: Miles Zuniga, 7 p.m., facebook.com/mileszunigalovesyou

Tuesday: Sarah Sharp, 7 p.m., facebook.com/sarahsharpatx

Tuesday: Band of Heathens, 7:30 p.m., bandofheathens.com/live

Tuesday: Will Taylor & Strings Attached, 7:30 p.m., facebook.com/StringsAttached

Tuesday: Fingerpistol, 8 p.m., facebook.com/fingerpistol

Tuesday and Thursday: Heather Bishop, 11 a.m., facebook.com/missbishopmusic

Tuesday and Thursday: Jaelyn Penner, 9 p.m., facebook.com/jaelynmusic

Tuesday: Frederico7, 7 p.m., facebook.com/frederico7music

Wednesday: Will Taylor & Strings Attached, 1 p.m., facebook.com/StringsAttached

Wednesday: Christopher John Edwards, 4:22 p.m., facebook.com/christopher.j.edwards.16

Wednesday: Hanna Barakat, 5 p.m., facebook.com/hannabarakatmusic

Wednesday: Pat Byrne, 5 p.m., facebook.com/PatByrneOfficial

Wednesday: Bruce Smith, 6 p.m., facebook.com/bruce.smith.33821

Wednesday: Micah Motenko & Dana Marie, 6 p.m., facebook.com/Motenkomusic

Wednesday: Rosie Flores, 6:30 p.m., facebook.com/mulekickproductions

Wednesday: Matt Hubbard, 7 p.m., facebook.com/matthubbardmusic

Wednesday: Shelley King, 7 p.m., TV Channel 16 or supportaustinmusic.com/channel-16

Wednesday: Carolyn Wonderland, 8 p.m., facebook.com/wonderchicken

Wednesday: Ethan Azarian, 8 p.m., facebook.com/ethan.azarian

Wednesday: Mobley, 8 p.m., instagram.com/mobleywho or youtube.com/watch?v=MZMHM5lpIiQ

Wednesday: Gina Chavez, 8 p.m., facebook.com/ginachavezmusic

Wednesday: Nichole Wagner, 8 p.m., facebook.com/NicholeWagnerMusic

Wednesday: Jon Dee Graham & William Harries Graham, 8:30 p.m., facebook.com/jon.d.graham

Wednesday: Mau Mau Chaplains, 8:30 p.m., facebook.com/flamingocantina

Wednesday: Sonya Jevette, 8:30 p.m., youtube.com/sonyajevette

Wednesday: Guy Forsyth & Jeska Bailey and guests, 9 p.m., TV Channel 16 or supportaustinmusic.com/channel-16

Wednesday-Thursday: Jackie Venson, 9:30 p.m., facebook.com/jackievenson

Wednesday and Friday: Adrian Conner, 7 p.m., facebook.com/AdrianConnerSpazKitty

Thursday: Marshall Hood, 5 p.m., facebook.com/sessionsonmary

Thursday: Cece Yentzen, 6 p.m., facebook.com/cece.yentzen

Thursday: Johnny Goudie, 6 p.m., facebook.com/johnnygoudiemusic

Thursday: Kate Howard, 6 p.m., facebook.com/KateHowardMusic

Thursday: Eve Monsees & Mike Buck, 7 p.m., facebook.com/eveandtheexiles

Thursday: Graham Wilkinson, 7 p.m., facebook.com/GrahamWilkinsonMusicFanPage

Thursday: Jean Caffeine, 7 p.m., facebook.com/jean.caffeine

Thursday: Oliver Steck, 7:30 p.m., facebook.com/oliver.steck.56

Thursday: Andrew Nolte, 8 p.m., facebook.com/AndyNolteMusic

Thursday: Lisa Marshall, 8 p.m., facebook.com/lisamarshallmusic1

Thursday: Patrice Pike, 8 p.m., facebook.com/PatricePikeBand

Thursday: Red Young, 9 p.m., facebook.com/RedYoungOffical

Friday: Lex Land, 10:30 a.m., facebook.com/lexlandmusic

Friday: Jon Dee Graham with William Harries Graham, noon, facebook.com/jon.d.graham

Friday: Joanna Howerton & Michael Cross, 12:30 p.m., facebook.com/morelovemusicaustin

Friday: Betty Soo, 1 p.m., facebook.com/bettysoomusic

Friday: Kevin Russell, 1 p.m., facebook.com/ShinyribsOfficial

Friday: Patricia Vonne, 4 p.m., facebook.com/PatriciaVonneMusic

Friday: Colin Gilmore with Tammy Lynn, 6 p.m., facebook.com/happiergilmore

Friday: Emily Gimble, 6 p.m., facebook.com/mlegimble

Friday: Robi Polgar, 6 p.m., twitch.tv/robipolgar

Friday: Kevin McKinney, 6:30 p.m., facebook.com/soulhat.music

Friday: Monte Warden, 7 p.m., facebook.com/montewarden

Friday: Stories From the Road, 7:30 p.m., makestoriesviral.org

Friday: Albert & Gage, 8 p.m., facebook.com/albertandgage

Friday: Bob Schneider, 8 p.m., facebook.com/bobschneidermusic

Saturday: Kris Schultz, 1 p.m., facebook.com/KrisSchultzMusic

Saturday: Stephen Carolan, 2 p.m., facebook.com/scarolan11

Saturday: Suzanna Choffel, 3 p.m., facebook.com/suzannachoffelmusic

Saturday: DJ Mel’s Living Room Dance Party, 6-10 p.m., facebook.com/DJ-Mel-48330349120

Saturday: Mandy Prater, 9 p.m., facebook.com/MandyPraterMusic

Saturday: Kevin Russell, 9 p.m., facebook.com/ShinyribsOfficial

Saturday: Todd Wolfson, 10 p.m., facebook.com/toddvwolfson

Saturday: Than, 10 p.m., twitch.tv/itsyourmanthan

Sunday: Corey Baum, 11 a.m., facebook.com/CroyAndTheBoys

Sunday: Graham Wilkinson, noon, facebook.com/GrahamWilkinsonMusicFanPage

Sunday: Guy Forsyth & Jeska Bailey, 1 p.m., facebook.com/guyforsythband

Sunday: Jackie Venson, 1 p.m., facebook.com/jackievenson

Sunday: Shelley King, 2 p.m., facebook.com/shelleykingtx

Sunday: Pamela Hart, 5 p.m., facebook.com/pamela.hart.7549

Sunday: Ulla, 5:30 p.m., facebook.com/ullairishmusic

Sunday: Reid & Jena Umstattd, 6 p.m., facebook.com/reidumstattd

Sunday: Chris Beall, 7 p.m., facebook.com/beallstreet

Sunday: Patrice Pike, 7 p.m., facebook.com/PatricePikeBand

Sunday: Mixer Rogers, 8 p.m., facebook.com/events/239680367447731