Peter Blackstock @Blackstock360Deborah Sengupta Stith

Wednesday

Aug 19, 2020 at 1:01 PM


Here’s a look at some of the Austin artists doing livestream shows this week.


OUR AUSTIN360 LIVESTREAM PICKS


Friday: Exploded Drawing 49. For nearly a decade DJs Soundfounder and Butcher Bear have fostered an environment of musical adventure and creative experimentation with their regular event series showcasing "electronic music composers, sound collectors and beat makers." To create a safe environment during the pandemic, they’ve taken the party online with an Exploded Drawing TV YouTube channel. The second installment of the YouTube series and the 49th overall session they’ve hosted features Austin producers Boombaptist and Flobama alongside a host of underground talent from Los Angeles. 9 p.m., youtube.com/channel/UCmzi80Q9UKapgpfty2UuCEQ — D.S.S.


Friday: Texicana Mamas album-release happy hour. Tish Hinojosa, Patricia Vonne and Stephanie Urbina Jones all have left a significant mark on Latino music in Central Texas through their individual endeavors. But their self-titled debut album is a welcome arrival, pooling the talents of three women who share common cultural bonds yet bring distinctively different artistic personalities to the table. Grammy-winning Tex-Mex greats Flaco Jimenez and Max Baca are special guests on the bilingual record. 5 p.m., facebook.com/thetexicanamamas — P.B.


Saturday: Monks Jazz presents Pete Rodriguez Quintet. Our August Residency of the Month, Monks Jazz Club continues its program of top-notch jazz offerings. Rodriguez is the son of a renowned NYC salsero, Pete "El Conde" Rodríguez, and godson to the founder of legendary Latin music imprint Fania Records, and he puts his own spin on Afro-Cuban jazz. 7:30 p.m., youtube.com/channel/UCGCMSYLG_Xi11LlZ3aVZmJg — D.S.S.


Thursday: Blue Rock Alive with Terri Hendrix & Lloyd Maines. The renowned Wimberley singer-songwriter and her multi-instrumentalist sidekick have routinely been drawing hundreds of viewers to their semi-regular livestreams from Hendrix’s Wilory Farm headquarters during the pandemic. Now they’ll travel to the Blue Rock Artist Ranch & Studio in the Hill Country to close out this weekly ticketed summer streaming series that has featured some of Central Texas’ top Americana acts. 7:30 p.m., bluerocktexas.com/events — P.B.


Thursday: "Andy Plays the Beatles." Local keyboardist Andrew Nolte jumped on the livestream train a little later than many Austinites who’ve been doing them since March. But he’s been coming on strong lately with a weekly run of shows that have featured both his own original compositions and some well-chosen covers. This one looks to be special, as he delves into the Fab Four songbook for a set in which he says he’ll play "some piano or guitar, or ukulele, or Melodica, with a few backing tracks I’ve made (so I don’t feel so awkward without a band)." 8 p.m., facebook.com/AndyNolteMusic — P.B.


MORE LIVESTREAM EVENTS


Friday, Aug. 21


Ben Jones plays the Who’s "Who’s Next," 5 p.m., facebook.com/benjonesmusician


Giulia Millanta single release, 6 p.m., facebook.com/julia.millanta


Thursday, Aug. 27


Blue Rock Alive with Terri Hendrix & Lloyd Maines, 7:30 p.m., bluerocktexas.com/events


RECURRING WEEKLY EVENTS


Monday: Bonnie Whitmore, 3 p.m., facebook.com/bonniewhitmore


Monday: Sharon Bourbonnais, 6:30 p.m., facebook.com/sharon.bourbonnais


Monday: Guy Forsyth & Jeska Bailey, 7 p.m., facebook.com/guyforsythband


Monday: Jeff Plankenhorn, 7 p.m., facebook.com/jeffplankenhorn


Monday: Bob Appel, 7 p.m., facebook.com/bobappeltraditionalcountry


Monday: Chris Gage, 8 p.m., facebook.com/chrisgageaustin


Monday: Cari Hutson & Hunter St. Marie, 8 p.m., facebook.com/CHutsonNGoodCo


Monday: Oscar Ornelas, 8 p.m. facebook.com/oscarornelas512, TV Channel 16 and supportaustinmusic.com/channel-16


Monday, Wednesday and Thursday: Katie Marie, 10 p.m., facebook.com/funkeegirl80


Monday and Friday: Aeseaes, 6 p.m., twitch.tv/a_couple_streams


Tuesday: Jeff Plankenhorn and guests, 1 p.m., TV Channel 16 or supportaustinmusic.com/channel-16


Tuesday: Katie Marie, 6 p.m., facebook.com/funkeegirl


Tuesday: Eric Bettencourt, 7 p.m., facebook.com/eric.bettencourt


Tuesday: Miles Zuniga, 7 p.m., facebook.com/mileszunigalovesyou


Tuesday: Sarah Sharp, 7 p.m., facebook.com/sarahsharpatx


Tuesday: Band of Heathens, 7:30 p.m., bandofheathens.com/live


Tuesday: Will Taylor & Strings Attached, 7:30 p.m., facebook.com/StringsAttached


Tuesday: Fingerpistol, 8 p.m., facebook.com/fingerpistol


Tuesday and Thursday: Heather Bishop, 11 a.m., facebook.com/missbishopmusic


Tuesday and Thursday: Jaelyn Penner, 9 p.m., facebook.com/jaelynmusic


Tuesday: Frederico7, 7 p.m., facebook.com/frederico7music


Wednesday: Will Taylor & Strings Attached, 1 p.m., facebook.com/StringsAttached


Wednesday: Christopher John Edwards, 4:22 p.m., facebook.com/christopher.j.edwards.16


Wednesday: Hanna Barakat, 5 p.m., facebook.com/hannabarakatmusic


Wednesday: Pat Byrne, 5 p.m., facebook.com/PatByrneOfficial


Wednesday: Bruce Smith, 6 p.m., facebook.com/bruce.smith.33821


Wednesday: Micah Motenko & Dana Marie, 6 p.m., facebook.com/Motenkomusic


Wednesday: Rosie Flores, 6:30 p.m., facebook.com/mulekickproductions


Wednesday: Matt Hubbard, 7 p.m., facebook.com/matthubbardmusic


Wednesday: Shelley King, 7 p.m., TV Channel 16 or supportaustinmusic.com/channel-16


Wednesday: Carolyn Wonderland, 8 p.m., facebook.com/wonderchicken


Wednesday: Ethan Azarian, 8 p.m., facebook.com/ethan.azarian


Wednesday: Mobley, 8 p.m., instagram.com/mobleywho or youtube.com/watch?v=MZMHM5lpIiQ


Wednesday: Gina Chavez, 8 p.m., facebook.com/ginachavezmusic


Wednesday: Nichole Wagner, 8 p.m., facebook.com/NicholeWagnerMusic


Wednesday: Jon Dee Graham & William Harries Graham, 8:30 p.m., facebook.com/jon.d.graham


Wednesday: Mau Mau Chaplains, 8:30 p.m., facebook.com/flamingocantina


Wednesday: Sonya Jevette, 8:30 p.m., youtube.com/sonyajevette


Wednesday: Guy Forsyth & Jeska Bailey and guests, 9 p.m., TV Channel 16 or supportaustinmusic.com/channel-16


Wednesday-Thursday: Jackie Venson, 9:30 p.m., facebook.com/jackievenson


Wednesday and Friday: Adrian Conner, 7 p.m., facebook.com/AdrianConnerSpazKitty


Thursday: Marshall Hood, 5 p.m., facebook.com/sessionsonmary


Thursday: Cece Yentzen, 6 p.m., facebook.com/cece.yentzen


Thursday: Johnny Goudie, 6 p.m., facebook.com/johnnygoudiemusic


Thursday: Kate Howard, 6 p.m., facebook.com/KateHowardMusic


Thursday: Eve Monsees & Mike Buck, 7 p.m., facebook.com/eveandtheexiles


Thursday: Graham Wilkinson, 7 p.m., facebook.com/GrahamWilkinsonMusicFanPage


Thursday: Jean Caffeine, 7 p.m., facebook.com/jean.caffeine


Thursday: Oliver Steck, 7:30 p.m., facebook.com/oliver.steck.56


Thursday: Andrew Nolte, 8 p.m., facebook.com/AndyNolteMusic


Thursday: Lisa Marshall, 8 p.m., facebook.com/lisamarshallmusic1


Thursday: Patrice Pike, 8 p.m., facebook.com/PatricePikeBand


Thursday: Red Young, 9 p.m., facebook.com/RedYoungOffical


Friday: Lex Land, 10:30 a.m., facebook.com/lexlandmusic


Friday: Jon Dee Graham with William Harries Graham, noon, facebook.com/jon.d.graham


Friday: Joanna Howerton & Michael Cross, 12:30 p.m., facebook.com/morelovemusicaustin


Friday: Betty Soo, 1 p.m., facebook.com/bettysoomusic


Friday: Kevin Russell, 1 p.m., facebook.com/ShinyribsOfficial


Friday: Patricia Vonne, 4 p.m., facebook.com/PatriciaVonneMusic


Friday: Colin Gilmore with Tammy Lynn, 6 p.m., facebook.com/happiergilmore


Friday: Emily Gimble, 6 p.m., facebook.com/mlegimble


Friday: Robi Polgar, 6 p.m., twitch.tv/robipolgar


Friday: Kevin McKinney, 6:30 p.m., facebook.com/soulhat.music


Friday: Monte Warden, 7 p.m., facebook.com/montewarden


Friday: Stories From the Road, 7:30 p.m., makestoriesviral.org


Friday: Albert & Gage, 8 p.m., facebook.com/albertandgage


Friday: Bob Schneider, 8 p.m., facebook.com/bobschneidermusic


Saturday: Kris Schultz, 1 p.m., facebook.com/KrisSchultzMusic


Saturday: Stephen Carolan, 2 p.m., facebook.com/scarolan11


Saturday: Suzanna Choffel, 3 p.m., facebook.com/suzannachoffelmusic


Saturday: DJ Mel’s Living Room Dance Party, 6-10 p.m., facebook.com/DJ-Mel-48330349120


Saturday: Mandy Prater, 9 p.m., facebook.com/MandyPraterMusic


Saturday: Kevin Russell, 9 p.m., facebook.com/ShinyribsOfficial


Saturday: Todd Wolfson, 10 p.m., facebook.com/toddvwolfson


Saturday: Than, 10 p.m., twitch.tv/itsyourmanthan


Sunday: Corey Baum, 11 a.m., facebook.com/CroyAndTheBoys


Sunday: Graham Wilkinson, noon, facebook.com/GrahamWilkinsonMusicFanPage


Sunday: Guy Forsyth & Jeska Bailey, 1 p.m., facebook.com/guyforsythband


Sunday: Jackie Venson, 1 p.m., facebook.com/jackievenson


Sunday: Shelley King, 2 p.m., facebook.com/shelleykingtx


Sunday: Pamela Hart, 5 p.m., facebook.com/pamela.hart.7549


Sunday: Ulla, 5:30 p.m., facebook.com/ullairishmusic


Sunday: Reid & Jena Umstattd, 6 p.m., facebook.com/reidumstattd


Sunday: Chris Beall, 7 p.m., facebook.com/beallstreet


Sunday: Patrice Pike, 7 p.m., facebook.com/PatricePikeBand


Sunday: Mixer Rogers, 8 p.m., facebook.com/events/239680367447731