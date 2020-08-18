The plywood mural surrounding the building has come down, the lights are back on and the Cedar Door is once again serving Mexican martinis and burgers.

Owners Steve and Heather Potts reopened the longtime pub over the weekend with socially distanced seating and a limited food menu that is slated to expand in the weeks ahead.

"We are optimistic that people are eager to return and support their favorite local establishments as we try to make it to the other side of this pandemic," Heather Potts said in an emailed statement. "There is much uncertainty with our future, all we can do is remain hopeful and work towards small victories towards rebuilding what was once a thriving and successful business.

The Cedar Door is planning to launching online ordering and delivery services in the coming week. For more details, visit cedardooraustin.com.