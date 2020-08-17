Restaurants are hurting. The future is uncertain. And every dollar counts.

Some restaurants struggling for survival now have another avenue for financial support.

The Texas Restaurant Association and Texas Conference for Women have teamed for a new program that will award $150,000 in grant money to women-owned restaurants in Texas.

The funds, which comes from the TCW and will be administered via the TRA’s Restaurant Relief Fund, will be distributed in September, with more than 60 women-owned restaurants across the state receiving $2,500 grants.

In announcing the new relief program, the TRA noted that "there has been an unprecedented drop in the number of women-owned businesses in the United States from February to April," adding that "women are more likely to be impacted by the increased caregiving obligations from shuttered schools and day care centers."

"While these systemic inequities need to be addressed, as a community of women, we are committed to supporting other women – and hope this will provide some relief," Texas Conference for Women board president Carla Piñeyro Sublett said.

Restaurant owners interested in qualifying for the newly announced grants can apply at txrestaurant.org/tcw.

RELATED

Women-owned restaurants in Austin