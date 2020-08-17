Thanks to some new guidance from the Texas Alcohol Beverage Commission that allow breweries to recalculate their sales numbers, some Central Texas breweries have reopened their taprooms.

We told you recently about how Austin Beerworks and Hopsquad Brewing Co. were using sales from food trucks to reopen their taprooms. They’re not alone.

Barking Armadillo Brewing in Georgetown has reopened, featuring food from Takavron food truck. The taproom is open 4 to 10 p.m. Thursday and Friday; noon to 10 p.m. Saturday and noon to 7 p.m. Sunday.

The Brewtorium in North Austin has reopened its taproom and is serving its full German-inspired food menu. Open 4 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday; 4 to 9 p.m. Thursday; noon to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday; and noon to 8:30 p.m. Sunday.

Lazarus Brewing has reopened the patio of its taproom and is serving its menu of tacos, tortas and snacks.

St. Elmo Brewing Company has reopened its beer garden, which also features Spicy Boys fried chicken trailer, and is open noon to 10 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday.

Zilker Brewing Co., which features spicy and crunchy fried chicken sandwichs from the Spicy Boys food truck, has reopened its taproom in East Austin. The patio at the taproom is open Noon to 8 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday.