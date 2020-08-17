David Ramirez, Jackie Venson, Sir Woman, Quiet Company and ...And You Will Know Us By the Trail of Dead are among a dozen local acts booked for Love & Lightstream Drive-In, a three-day live music event set for Aug. 27-29 on a 77-acre site in Cedar Park.

The event, a fundraiser for the Health Alliance for Austin Musicians and local music patron organization Black Fret, will allow admittance for 140 cars each night.

Also performing are current Austin360 Artist of the Month Jonathan Terrell, Swimming With Bears, former Austinite Jaimee Harris, Think No Think, Heart of the City, Indian & the Jones and the Bishops. Music runs from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. each night; the day-by-day schedule and ticket information are at austinloveandlight.com. The event venue, Haute Spot, is located at 1501 E. New Hope Drive in Cedar Park.

Tickets range from $120 to $1,200, but prices are per-vehicle, with up to 6 people allowed in each vehicle. Single-night admission ranges from $120 for Tier 4 (farthest from the stage) to $250 for Tier 2. All Tier 1 vehicle spots are for VIP three-day passes, which run $1,200 (or $900 for a presale option that ends Monday, Aug. 17). Three-day passes for Tiers 2-4 cost $275 to $700 per vehicle.

Tickets include an 8-foot-by-12-foot parking space as well as an adjacent area of the same size for standing or setting up chairs. Masks are required, though "guests may remove their mask when in their vehicles or lower them while in their designated area and while eating or drinking," according to the event’s ticketing site. Motor homes, campers and trailers are not allowed. Portalet restrooms will be set up on both sides of the field space.

Presenting companies Werd Productions and Secession Entertainment will set up two 20-foot LED screens to improve viewing opportunities for vehicles in tiers further from the stage. Refreshments will not be sold on-site, but attendees can bring their own food and beverages.

The event website also notes that "a limited number of livestream tickets available for world-wide viewing"; details have not yet been announced.