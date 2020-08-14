After Lu Ann Barrow died on July 25, a rush of tributes arrived to lionize the Austin painter, who worked in what might be called a "sophisticated naïf" style that echoed the folk art that she so admired.

"This gracious, quiet, gentle little lady communicated tremendous joy through a fusion of folk-style genre scenes with Biblical subjects," says art historian Karen Pope. "All her works are characterized by brilliant color, strong, simply-drawn figures and humorous settings and details."

Born in Waco and reared partly in Rosenberg, Barrow entered the University of Texas studio art program in 1952 and received a BFA degree with a minor in anthropology in 1956.

Admirers could usually spot her work at the Wagner or Wunderlich galleries, but she also was a big hit at the annual Fiesta events for Laguna Gloria Art Museum. Since 1993, Barrow was represented by Valley House Gallery and Sculpture Garden in Dallas.

In 1999, former first lady Laura Bush asked her to do a poster for the Texas Book Festival and in 2001 another one for the first National Book Festival.

In 2006, the Austin Museum of Art — successor to Laguna Gloria and now the Contemporary Austin — devoted a well-attended one-artist show to Barrow.

"Barrow’s paintings are absolutely delightful," says Katie Robinson Edwards, curator of the Umlauf Sculpture Garden and Museum. "She wielded a seemingly ‘untrained’ style that lured viewers in with irresistible details and bright colors. A savvy painter — she was well-trained, educated, and encouraged during her time in the 50s at UT Austin with Dan Wingren and William Lester — she developed her own pointillist, cheery, get-lost-in-the-canvas style."

Pope finds it fascinating that Barrow’s style emerged from the formal UT program in the 1950s whiles other styles dominated.

"Her mentors, two representational painters, may have supported the emergence in Lu Ann’s work the vibrant, realistic imagery which now feels like a daring departure from dominant directions in painting at that time," Pope says. "The outcome, a body of work that depicts joy and belief in brilliant, legible form, has caused her and her art to be loved dearly by many friends and admirers."

Chris Cowden, director of Women & Their Work, did not know Barrow personally, but thought her paintings were evocative.

"You could never walk right past her work," Cowden says, "the narratives she created and the way she painted made you want to stop and spend time relishing the color and piecing together the stories she spun in painting after painting."

In 2019, the historically significant Neill-Cochran House Museum in the West Campus area staged a retrospective of Barrow’s work.

"LuAnn was a great artist and a great soul," says museum director Rowena Dasch. "Lu Ann and her work both were indeed a joy and delight in this world. ... I would say on a more personal level that I am so glad that my path crossed with hers, and that we were able to mount a retrospective of her work in 2019. Her paintings evoke a sense of community and of hope and joy, and remain a balm for us all in the troubled times we are living. We are lucky to have had her with us for so many years."

Kathleen Niendorff, outgoing president of the Austin Art League, admired Barrow’s personal vitality.

"She was thoughtful and opinionated and articulate with a great sense of humor," Niendorff says. "Also, she appreciated all kinds of art, perhaps most especially folk art, where often people have poor or few materials with which to express themselves."

In 2003, Barrow she wrote a personal artistic statement.

"I usually begin a painting with a title, something I've read or heard, that evoked an immediate image," Barrow wrote. "For instance, ‘too wet to plow,’ and I could visualize a farmer sitting on his tractor, playing a guitar while the rain comes down outside the barn door. Or, ‘we has us a hallelujah time," overheard in a checkout line as two ladies talked about an event at their church. I could immediately see the church, the surrounding grounds, the trees beyond and the people celebrating as they boogied out of the church. For me, painting is a language I've been blessed with and can use to gather what I've seen, read, heard or experienced and share it with the viewer, a way to say visually ‘let me tell you.’"