John Legend and Chrissy Teigen got the internet buzzing yesterday with the release of Legend’s latest music video, "Wild," which features the celebrity couple on a romantic vacation getaway.

Astute viewers noticed that Teigen shows off a slight baby bump in the video’s closing montage, as the couple gazes out at the ocean while flanked by their two children, Lunas and Miles, and a pair of galloping horses. The supermodel influencer later confirmed the pregnancy with a video on Twitter and instagram.

Detail-oriented Austinites might make another observation: the sexy guitar solo that heats up the song at the 2:14 mark. The scene-stealing sound is courtesy of Austin’s own Gary Clark Jr., who is credited on the single as a featured artist.

"Wild" is from Legend’s new album, "Bigger Love."

pic.twitter.com/kRo6LC6IEm

— chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) August 14, 2020