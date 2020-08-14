In March, as the coronavirus pandemic hit home, Austin music venues were forced to shutter, right after the cancellation of South by Southwest Music Festival, an event that traditionally brings an influx of cash that sustains entertainment businesses during the slow summer months. Five months later, Austin’s concert halls and clubs still sit empty with rent and bills piling up. On Friday, Rebecca Reynolds of the Austin Music Venue Alliance, an advocacy group, said the situation is "just getting more and more dire."

Branding itself the Live Music Capital of the World, Austin’s identity as a city is tied up in the local music scene. But a recent study by the University of Houston’s Hobby School of Public Affairs indicated more than half of Austin’s music venues are at risk of closing for good by Halloween without further assistance.

"We’re looking at a future to where the favorite places, the favorite memories and times that you’ve had in our town are going to go away," Denis O’Donnell said on Tuesday. O’Donnell is the co-owner of the White Horse, a popular East Austin honky tonk, and the new South Austin saloon Sagebrush.

"My frustration is that, you know, (Austin City Council) indicated to venues early on that there would be direct venue support," Reynolds said. She believes some venue operators made the decision to stay in business and take on debt "with the understanding that there would be dedicated venue relief."

"And then it didn't materialize," she said.

On April 23, City Council approved $1 million in funding for the Austin Creative Space Disaster Relief Fund, which offers assistance to commercial and nonprofit arts organizations. According to the city’s website, 34 music venues applied for the grant. Music businesses also were eligible to apply for the $10 million Austin Small Business Relief Grant that City Council approved on May 7. (The city did not break down applicants for this program by specific types of businesses.) A city-funded emergency bridge loan program also was available to music businesses, but Reynolds called the program "an administrative nightmare" that would force businesses to commit other funding they might receive toward paying back the loan.

Months later, no music venues have received money from either of the grant programs. David Gray of the city’s Economic Development Department on Friday said that the city has reviewed and scored applications for both funds and applicants will receive award notifications within the next two weeks.

On Friday, Austin officials released a timeline for all city COVID-19 relief efforts.

Even if they do receive assistance, for some venues, it might be too little, too late. The Creative Space program caps awards at $50,000, and the small business grants max out at $40,000. With 65 applicants for the arts grant and more than 2,500 for the small business grant, many businesses likely will receive less than the maximum amount. "We're essentially talking about one month, maybe two months — depending on the size of the venue — worth of expenses," Reynolds said.

For most venues, she said, the money will go toward late rent.

"We are seeing an increase in landlords advancing breach of contract actions against venue tenants, which is very troubling and scary," Reynolds said. As venues go further into debt with no income in sight, she said they now are "looking at late fees and attorney’s fees and damages."

Venue owners are waiting on the awards "to piece together enough relief funding" while they wait on federal funding efforts, Reynolds said. Hopes for rapid relief from the Save Our Stages Act — a bill sponsored by U.S. Sens. John Cornyn, a Texas Republican, and Amy Klobuchar, a Minnesota Democrat, that would provide $10 billion in funding to music venues across the country — were dashed when Congress went on recess this week with the bill still on the table.

Last week, the Reopening Every Venue Safely campaign, in partnership with the city, released a set of best-practice guidelines for venues in the post-pandemic era. A news release from the city noted that this document does not advocate for reopening venues at this time. Instead, the document was described as the first step in a longer process to "give venue owners and operators time to digest the information, make informed decisions, and enter into a dialogue with artists, staff, guests and the city before safe reopening occurs."

The guide offers suggestions for both high- and low-cost risk mitigation efforts for dealing with artists, venue staff and the public.

Low-cost and cost-free efforts include things like requiring face coverings for venue staff, designing stage plots that ensure social distancing, adding floor markers or rope systems in areas where patrons queue and establishing single-direction walkways throughout the venue.

Measures that require some investment include adding sanitation stations for artists, staff and patrons and installing plexiglass shields in front of merchandise, front of house and food and beverage areas. The guide also recommends using touch-free technology wherever possible, including ticket scanners at the box office, handheld wands for security and touch-free soap and paper towel dispensers in restrooms.

For cash-strapped venues fighting to stay alive, some of the safety upgrades will be difficult to execute without meaningful financial support. Reynolds said the decision to publish the guidelines now did not sit well with some of the venues she works with.

"It seems to kind of skip over the current reality, which is we don't know how we're going to open ever," she said.