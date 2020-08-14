Actor Anthony Michael Hall has apologized for his actions at an Austin swimming pool that were seen this week in a viral video, according to a report from People magazine.

In the video, first posted by TMZ, Hall can be seen directing an expletive-laden rant toward someone else at the South Congress Hotel pool. It is not clear from the video what caused the conflict. He calls other parties at the pool "disrespectful" and "Rosie O’Donnell" and repeatedly says, "Kiss my (expletive)." Another man shows up at the pool toward the end of the video and says, "Let’s go, Mike."

The "Weird Science" star released a statement about the video to People, saying in part, "I want to formally apologize to the entire staff, my family, and everyone who was witness to the incident yesterday that occurred at the hotel in Austin."

This summer, Hall hosted a drive-in movie series with Evo Entertainment that included shows in the Austin area. The last double feature in the series screened on Aug. 7 in Kyle.

