A longtime Austin business with about a half-dozen locations is preparing to push into East Austin. The Soup Peddler will open later this month at 1401 Rosewood Ave., in the space adjacent to East Side Pies.

The business from David Ansel that started out as a soup delivery business more than 16 years ago now serves juices, smoothies and grab-and-go salads in addition to its soups.

"We've been searching for a location on the east side for many years and now we've found this amazing spot," Ansel said.

The Soup Peddler’s new location will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

The company opened a downtown location last year on Third Street, but that location has since closed.