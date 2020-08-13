The Blanton Museum of Art follows in the footsteps of the Contemporary Austin and several local art galleries by carefully reopening under strict safety guidelines.

Currently, only museum members and University of Texas ID holders may gain admission through timed tickets reserved online. The familiar rules about masks, social distancing and limited capacity apply.

The museum will open to the general public on Aug. 15.

The current exhibitions include "The Avant-garde Networks of Amuatu: Argentina, Mexico and Peru in the 1920s," "Ed Ruscha: Drum Skins" and "The Artist at Work." And of course, there’s the Blanton’s splendid permanent collection, rethought and rehung not that long ago.