Austin360 On The Record is a weekly roundup of new, recent and upcoming releases by local and Austin-associated recording artists.

LOCAL RELATED

Sarah Jarosz, "World on the Ground" (Rounder). Released in June and on vinyl in July, the fifth album from the Wimberley-raised singer-songwriter now living in the northeast might well bring in her fourth Grammy. (She won two for her 2016 album "Undercurrent" and another last year as part of the trio I’m With Her.) Recorded with impeccable producer John Leventhal (Rosanne Cash, Rodney Crowell, Shawn Colvin), "World on the Ground" further pushes Jarosz beyond her bluegrass/string-band beginnings. By now she’s emerged as an artful stylist, her work perhaps more closely tied to Suzanne Vega’s acoustic-pop adventurousness than to Alison Krauss’s rootsy foundations. While "World on the Ground" isn’t quite a concept album, many songs are sketches of characters reflecting on their small-town upbringings — with her own childhood years in Wimberley clearly informing her perspective. "You got 90 miles out of town, when you started thinking you should turn the car around," the protagonist of "Maggie" sings, before hoping that her blue Ford Escape "will live up to its name." The subject of "Johnny" has risen up high enough to fly around the world, only to find himself "on the same damn ground he started." The mysterious opener "Eve" zeroes in specifically on "a little Texas town," its references to cypress trees and the river’s edge vividly placing the listener along the banks of the Blanco. Best of all may be the impressionistic vignette "Orange and Blue," its namesake hues like still-glowing embers of "a heart that burns so true." The traditional closer "Little Satchel" is a nod to the old-time sounds that still come naturally to Jarosz, as if she’s touching home base even as she’s flying far beyond it. Here’s the video for "Johnny":

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>

ARCHIVAL RELEASE

Bill Kirchen, "The Proper Years." An architect of the rootsy Telecaster-twang style since his 1960s beginnings with Commander Cody, Kirchen moved to Austin in his autumn years and quickly became one of the city’s most revered and respected guitar players. This two-disc set on Proper Records gathers the tracks from three albums he made for the U.K. label from 2006 to 2013, supplementing memorable originals such as "Rocks Into Sand" and "Flip Flop" with choice covers including Merle Haggard’s "Shelly’s Winter Love" and Arthur Alexander’s "If It’s Really Gotta Be This Way." Many of Kirchen’s fellow travelers who’ve long held him in high regard turn up here, including Nick Lowe, Elvis Costello, Maria Muldaur, Jorma Kaukonen and the late Dan Hicks. The spirit of Kirchen’s extended stretch as a co-host of Christine Albert’s Mystery Monday shows at El Mercado Backstage shines through on bonus-track versions of Butch Hancock’s "Oxblood" and Bob Dylan’s "The Times They Are A-Changin’," the latter of which Kirchen writes in the liner notes that he included "as a message of hope and engagememtn during these frightening times." Here’s the video for the "Hammer of the Honky-Tonk Gods" title track:

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>

RECENTLY RELEASED

Holy Wave, "Interloper" (Reverberation Appreciation Society). The fourth album from the Austin-via-El Paso band closely tied to the Black Angels’ Levitation community drifts further from that band’s psych-rock center and more toward engagingly ethereal soundscapes. It’s easy to get lost in the dreamy spells they cast on tracks such as the shimmering opener "Schmetterling," the hypnotic "Escapism" and echo-drenched "No Love." Here’s the official video for the title track:

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>

Cornell Hurd Band, "Rockets, Romance and the Rhythm of the Road" (Behemoth). Long a fixture at now-shuttered Tex-Mex joint Jovita’s, Hurd and his crack cast of local roots-centered musicians "play rock & roll, love songs and songs about Texas," as he puts it matter-of-factly in this album’s liner notes — adding, significantly, that "it swings." Allen Blake Crider is Hurd’s right-hand guitar man, with more support coming from the likes of pianist Floyd Domino, steel guitarist Scott Walls and fiddler Leslie Anne Sloan. Of particular note is "Old South Austin," in which Hurd laments the loss of his former bandmate Danny Young as he’s "watching old South Austin fade away into the distance." Here’s a video for that track:

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>

Jo James, "Back Home" EP. After a brief stint on NBC’s "The Voice" last year, soulful singer James wrote the six songs on this release while his wife was in and out of the hospital for ulcerative colitis treatment. Recording most of the instruments himself (with Sean Giddings contributing keyboards), James created an uplifting set of tunes that highlight his passionate and engaging vocal delivery. Here’s the video for the title track:

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>

COMING SOON

AUG. 21: Jonathan Terrell, "Westward" (Austin360 Artist of the Month)

AUG. 21: Malik, "Spectrum" (Artium)

AUG. 21: Texicana Mamas, self-titled

AUG. 21: Stiletto Feels, "Push Back" (Nine Mile)

AUG. 28: Wood & Wire, "No Matter Where It Goes From Here" (Blue Corn)

AUG. 28: Royal Forest, "Waiting Drum" (Nine Mile)

SEPT. 4: Bill Callahan, "Gold Record" (Drag City)

SEPT. 4: Jackie Venson, "Vintage Machine"

SEPT. 15: Robyn Ludwick, "Lake Charles"

SEPT. 22: Merles, "Middle of the Night" EP

SEPT. 25: Band of Heathens, "Stranger"

OCT. 16: Giulia Millanta, "Tomorrow Is a Bird"

NOV. 6: Alan Moe Monsarrat, "Agriculture"