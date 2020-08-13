The city of Austin will open applications for a new grant program designed to help creative workers and creative industry support staff affected by the coronavirus pandemic on Monday at 10 a.m.. Eligible applicants will receive a $2000 grant that can be used for living expenses.

According to the city website "creative worker" is defined as "an individual whose current or primary occupation is or has been within culture, arts, heritage, or preservation" as well as staff and associated personnel working in organizations and businesses in the creative sector.

The city’s list of eligible disciplines includes everything from comedy, theater and dance to jewelry design, video game design and photography.

Musicians who have already received a $1000 grant from the Austin Music Disaster Relief fund are eligible to apply, but will only receive $1000 if approved.