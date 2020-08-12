Given how well it travels, its cost, its versatility and the comfort it offers, pizza may be the perfect pandemic food. And Austinites now have a few new options to satisfy their sauce-dough-and-cheese cravings.

Dough Boys pizza truck recently opened at the Arbor Food Park in East Austin (1108 E. 12th St.). The truck is operated by Max Tilka and chef Tony Curet, a veteran of the industry-leading Hillstone Restaurant Group and North Italia in downtown Austin.

The food truck uses a wood-burning oven to create a roster of a half-dozen pizzas, including a Southwestern take on the pepperoni with hatch green chilies and a vegetarian version with oyster mushrooms, garlic cream and mozzarella.

Dough Boys is open 5 to 10 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday.

...

Aviator Pizza & Drafthouse has landed in North Austin. The location at 4005 W. Parmer Lane, Suite E, is the fourth from the locally owned company and is located in the same strip as Tomodachi Sushi.

The restaurant, which opened with curbside and takeout only in April, has since opened its 5,000-square-foot beer garden and dining room seating. In addition to its menu of 17 specialty pies, charcuterie boards, calzones and sandwiches served at the other locations, the new North Austin Aviator is the first to sell pizza by the slice. Aviator North also features 50 taps with rotating beers and ciders, along with eight Texas wine offerings.

Ana and John McElroy opened the original Aviator in Elgin in 2013 and have since expanded the brand to Kyle and South Austin.

Aviator North is open 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. daily.