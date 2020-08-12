What does it sound like when an entire state screams into the abyss? The abyss screams back, “I guess get Sierra Mist instead?”

Anyway, there’s a Dr Pepper shortage. Not to engage in the whole “2020 is the worst” discourse, because bad things happen in every year and every day, but ... listen, people love their Dr Pepper. Texans love their Dr Pepper.

The beverage brand posted the bad news Monday on social media.

“Having trouble finding your favorite Dr Pepper product? We’re doing everything we can to get it back into your hands. That means working with our distribution partners to keep shelves stocked nationwide, while ensuring the safety of our employees. We appreciate your patience, and encourage you to contact your local retailer directly for the most up-to-date availability of Dr Pepper products,” the statement from the brand’s Twitter account read.

We know it’s harder to find Dr Pepper these days. We’re working on it – hang tight!



Note: This applies to all flavors of Dr Pepper – including our newest permanent addition to the family, Dr Pepper & Cream Soda. pic.twitter.com/Kf0UedMuiw

— Dr Pepper (@drpepper) August 10, 2020

Keurig Dr Pepper — the larger corporate can that contains Dr Pepper and assorted other beverages, which in this dumb metaphor are probably, like carbonation bubbles — told CNN, “The low inventory is the result of increased demand for the product.” The shortages apply to every flavor of Dr Pepper. Your diets, your cherries, your cherries vanilla, what have you. (Or what haven’t you, haha, get it, sorry.)

During the coronavirus pandemic, various consumer goods have seen shortages, from toilet paper to meat to, yes, aluminum cans. Keurig Dr Pepper didn’t say if their shortage was related to the cans, according to CNN.

But as far the psychic toll, this one probably hurts special for Texans. Dr Pepper is perhaps Waco’s most famous child, rivaled only by a bear-themed Baptist university and a couple of smiley shiplap evangelists. According to the Dr Pepper Museum’s website, the drink was created in 1885 (the oldest major soft drink brand in the country, they say) and was first served at Morrison’s Old Corner Drug Store. Charles Alderton, a pharmacist, is credited as the creator. Apparently, he loved the smell of fruit syrup flavors swirling in the drug store, so he tried to replicate it as a flavor.

The museum doesn’t know why it’s called Dr Pepper, which adds just the air of arcane mystery that more liquid fructose products should hold. “Legend has it that Morrison named it ‘Dr. Pepper’ after the father of a young girl he was once in love with,” according to the Dr Pepper website, embarrassingly.

Along with Whataburger, Shiner and the twin symphony of Velveeta and Ro-Tel, Dr Pepper is a taste that’s like a friendly touch on the shoulder, familiar enough to tell you that things are gonna be alright, but delicious enough to never get old. It was there when you were a kid, and it was there when you had a bad day at work, like a time traveler just on the other side of a shiny metal pull tab or a plastic twist-off.

Now, me, I am more of a Pibb fan. But y’all aren’t ready to have that conversation.

Anyway, hold your D.P.s tight, and your Big Reds tighter. Who knows what they’ll come for next.

