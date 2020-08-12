"Few outsiders in the hospitality world have entered Austin from out of state and left an imprint on the city’s dining scene quite the way brothers Brandon and Zane Hunt have."

That’s what I wrote in the Austin360 Dining Guide last year about the brothers who brought attitude and pizza from Detroit to Austin.

The operation that started as a humble trailer in front of a dive bar now includes three restaurants and two trailers. Via 313 has been one of the great local success stories of the past 10 years, and the Hunt brothers’ operation has not gone unnoticed nationally.

Pizza Today, the influential industry publication that covers all things pizza, has named the Austin business Pizzeria of the Year.

The Pizza Today feature on the honorees notes that Via 313 does $12 million in sales annually (putting it in the top 13 among independent pizzerias in the country last year) and dives into everything from the brothers’ philosophy on service to their thoughts on flavor profiles.

Put simply, Zane Hunt told the publication, "We just serve good pizza and try to take care of people."

Mission accomplished.

MORE PIZZA NEWS

Austin’s Phantasma Kitchen is making some of the best pizza in Texas

Now open: Dough Boys Pizza truck in East Austin and Aviator Pizza & Drafthouse in North Austin