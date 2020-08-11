Austin’s Matthew McConaughey has dipped his toes into an array of fields — acting, teaching, Major League Soccer ownership, memoir writing. Now, he’s taking on the U.S. response to the coronavirus pandemic.

On Tuesday, McConaughey announced that he’ll talk to Dr. Anthony Fauci at 5:30 p.m. Thursday via Instagram Live.

View this post on Instagram

talkin shop with Dr. Fauci IG Live - Thursday, August 13th, 6:30pm EST

A post shared by Matthew McConaughey (@officiallymcconaughey) on Aug 11, 2020 at 6:58am PDT

The “Dazed and Confused” star did not offer many details about the planned conversation, just that the two would be “talkin shop.”

Fauci is the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and one of the leaders of White House Coronavirus Task Force. McConaughey has won an Oscar and is the University of Texas’ “minister of culture,” so, to each their own.

Earlier this month, McConaughey announced his memoir, “Greelights,” is due in October.

MORE FROM AUSTIN360

‘Small moments of radiance’: UT alum tells Black stories in yearbook project

Big Bend National Park has partially reopened: What to know

After nearly 40 years, landmark Austin flea market on U.S. 290 could close