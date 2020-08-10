Here is an interesting new release available now from cable and digital providers as well as some new titles currently available for streaming.

Video on Demand

"Made in Italy": It feels like it's been years since Liam Neeson has taken a role that didn't involve him running all over creation chasing bad guys, but he took on this smaller independent film because it gave him the opportunity to work with his son, Micheál Richardson. Neeson plays a man who has planned to quickly divest of a Tuscan villa that was inherited from his late wife. When he shows up at the property, it is in such bad shape that he recruits his estranged son to help make the improvements needed to put it on the market. "Broadchurch" actor James D'Arcy takes a turn behind the camera in his debut feature film, which he also wrote. In a year where travel to Italy is nothing more than a pipe dream, this may be a solid diversion to tide you over. (Cable and digital VOD)

Also on streaming services

"Buffaloed": In her fourth film, Tanya Wexler scores big with the help of a wonderfully manic script from Brian Sacca and what turns out to be yet another gloriously sharp-witted performance from Zoey Deutch ("Before I Fall"), who plays a wannabe grifter named Peggy. Saddled with debt and longing to get far away from Buffalo, her life changes after getting an acceptance letter to the college of her dreams. Reality sets in after realizing there is no way that she can afford tuition, but a chance phone call puts Peggy's scheming mind in overdrive and helps her turn the tables to discover a hidden talent for debt collection. Funny and foul, this brazen comedy also stars Judy Greer, Jai Courtney and Jermaine Fowler. (Hulu)

"Richard Jewell": In one of his better directorial efforts this decade, Clint Eastwood profiles the security guard who found a bomb in the middle of the 1996 Summer Olympics ceremonies at Centennial Olympic Park in Atlanta, Ga. Paul Walter Hauser ("I, Tonya") is uniformly excellent in the lead role as a quietly awkward man who is obsessed with being a police officer and takes his security job a little more seriously than the others around him. Hovering somewhere between a bumbling fool and man on a power trip, Richard's initial discovery of the bomb puts him in the spotlight as a hero, but during the subsequent FBI investigation, the lines become blurred. Eastwood garnered well-deserved controversy for his negative depiction of an Atlanta reporter, but this is still worth watching for Hauser and the magnificent Kathy Bates, who managed to earn the film's lone Academy Award nomination for her role as Jewell's mother, Barbara. (HBO Max)