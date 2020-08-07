Hear us out: What if Whataburger ... but wheels?

The iconic Texas fast food chain this week debuted its first food truck at an event in San Antonio, according to San Antonio Express-News. Whataburger says the burger-serving vehicle is part of its 70th anniversary celebration.

According to the company, the food truck is 36 feet long with 24 feet of cooking space and a 4-foot grill, all powered by a 30,000-watt generator.

You might get lucky, Austin. Whataburger says that the truck will go on a multistate tour next year, with stops in existing markets for the chain. They also plan to deploy it to help during natural disasters and emergency events.

MORE FROM AUSTIN360

I’ll write, I’ll write, I’ll write: Austin’s Matthew McConaughey has a book coming out

Willie Joe Showels Sr., founder of Willie’s Bar-B-Que in East Austin, dies at 81

Photos: Sneak peek inside Central Texas winery during pandemic