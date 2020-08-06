Willie Joe Showels Sr., a genial fixture of the East Austin community and one of the city’s longest-running barbecue operators, died Sunday from complications of COVID-19, according to family members. He was 81.

Showels and his wife of 57 years, Pearlie Mae Showels, opened Willie’s Bar-B-Que at 4505 E. MLK Blvd. across from Morris Williams Golf Course in 1991. Pearlie Mae died in 2012.

The restaurant, where Showels was a daily fixture until earlier this year, has drawn customers for almost 30 years thanks to its personal warmth, community engagement and unique selection of smoked meats.

In addition to serving the "Texas trinity" of ribs, brisket and sausage, Willie’s Bar-B-Que stood out by serving smoked boudin shipped in from Lafayette, La., turkey legs and mutton, which one can find at very few Central Texas barbecue restaurants.

Showels was a father figure to more than his 11 children. He "helped mold young children" in the community according to his granddaughter, Destiny Lyons, who has worked at Willie’s for two years. Everyone who visited the restaurant knew its kind patriarch, who watched countless children from the neighborhood grow into adults.

"They looked to him for help. They would come speak to him and my grandmother if they had problems, and my grandma and grandpa would help them the best they could," Lyons said.

The restaurant’s reach went beyond the building’s walls. Showels has provided food for parties in the community, and donated food and money to charities and schools, including nearby Sims Elementary.

Willie’s is one of the oldest Black-owned restaurants in the city and has survived despite encroaching development. Brian Mays, who owns fellow East Austin stalwart Sam’s Bar-B-Que, says he’s gone to Willie’s Bar-B-Que for years for their potato salad, chicken, sausage and friendship.

"We’re all unified. We’re all friends. We all love each other, we’re all gonna support each other," Mays said.

Mays credits the restaurant’s lasting success to its beloved founder, with whom he was good friends, and says his grandfather, Sam, and Willie shared similarities.

"They were older men. They knew what they were doing. He built a foundation for his grandkids. Everybody loved him. He got a whole lot of love and support," Mays said.

Showels was born in Manor and spent part of his childhood in New Mexico before returning to Central Texas, which he called home for his entire adult life. A deacon at East Austin’s Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church, Showels married Pearlie Mae Habbit in 1955. The couple eventually had 11 children, including Tanya and Patrick, who have helped run Willie’s Bar-B-Que for decades.

Showels is survived by 10 of his children and their spouses, 42 grandchildren and 72 great-grandchildren.

The family will hold a private ceremony Monday that they intend to livestream, and ask that those interested in viewing the service refer to the restaurant’s Facebook page for details in the coming days.