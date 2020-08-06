No one can front on the arena-packing power of Austin’s Black Pumas, the only band to sell out a four night run of shows at Stubb’s BBQ in the venue’s history.

In a searing performance broadcast on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" on Wednesday, Adrian Quesada, Eric Burton and crew proved that they are also quite adept at smoking the small screen. The band delivered a red hot rendition of the song "Fire" from their self-titled debut album.

The performance was recorded at Mosaic Sound Collective in East Austin in an open studio space with plenty of room for the band to social distance.

If you want to get in touch with the cooler side of the band (literally), they are participating in One for the Roadies, a special benefit for the unsung heroes of arena rock, the road crews. Austin-based company Yeti is auctioning a set of custom high-end coolers autographed and decorated by bands.

The auction is open til 10 a.m. on August 10 and the Pumas cooler is currently priced at $525. Other artists with coolers on the auction block include Chris Stapleton, Yola, Zac Brown Band and Tank and the Bangas.