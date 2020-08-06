It’s been an intense few weeks for Austin and the nation. In the midst of a pandemic, we saw tensions rise in the city with several consecutive days of protests that led to violent confrontations following the death of George Floyd, whose final moments in police custody in Minneapolis captured the world’s attention.

Austin Police Department has also come under fire following the death of Michael Ramos, an unarmed Black and Latino man who was shot to death in April by a local officer. City leaders have had conversations about how to reimagine the local police department moving forward.

Through it all, Austin’s creatives — including many Latino artists — have been finding ways to show solidarity; to express anger and frustrations; and to open dialogues about racial inequities in the city we love.

Musicians Kate Robberson of the multilingual folk group Ley Line and Nicolas Sanchez of Superfónicos recently teamed up to launch the compilation "No More Silence Vol. 1" by Austin Musicians For Transformative Justice. The $20 album, benefiting the Austin Justice Coalition, spans various musical genres and features 16 local musicians including Gina Chavez, Leti Garza, Brownout and Frederico7. A second volume, also set to release on Bandcamp, will be available July 3. Bandcamp plans to donate all of its share to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund. Purchase the compilations on nomoresilence.bandcamp.com.

Album proceeds will help the Austin Justice Coalition allocate funds toward additional staffing that they say will help them hold local politicians, authorities and policymakers accountable. The coalition hopes to hire an in-house expert to analyze data to limit police use of force and improve investigations.

"Music has always been a unifying force across the world, but we still see a lot of ways that Austin can improve in being more inclusive in representation, funding and diversity amongst our artists and the spaces they perform," Robberson says. "We created this album as a way to show solidarity, but also continue the conversations around how we can make real systematic change from a grassroots level in our industry by standing up for voices that matter."

Doors reopen at MACC, Mexic-Arte Museum

As some of our cultural institutions start to slowly welcome back visitors, doors to both the Emma S. Barrientos Mexican American Cultural Center and the Mexic-Arte Museum have recently opened in limited ways.

What does reopening look like?

At the MACC, you’ll need to plan ahead and fill out a reservation form for a 50-minute visit to the center’s galleries. Those are the only spaces open to the public at the moment. Don’t forget to bring your mask and follow the one-way flow of foot traffic in the galleries, which are open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday. Although the center is operating at 25% capacity, it still recommends at least six feet of social distance while checking out the exhibits. Members of the same party can remain together, and hand sanitizer units can be found throughout the center.

If you decide to venture out there, you’ll find two worthwhile exhibits on display, including "Textile Poems," which celebrates the stories told via fabric. "Through printing, weaving and assemblage, contemporary artists tell us about their restlessness, inquiry and research into the creation of fabric art," the center says.

For those who prefer not to venture out yet, the center has also launched digital programming that ranges from its new virtual concert series Desde La Sala to online art exhibits such as ChingonXFire, featuring "womxn-identifying and non-gender specific" artists whose work focuses on activism, feminism and identity storytelling.

June’s Desde La Sala series lineup included Latino artists Como Las Movies, Krudas Cubensi, Vanessa del Fierro and Y La Bamba. You can still view the livestream concert for free on the MACC’s Facebook page, facebook.com/AustinESBMACC. Visit desdelasala.net for updates on future concerts that’ll showcase various musical genres such as cumbia, salsa and Tejano.

Before heading to the Mexic-Arte, keep in mind the museum’s new health protocols. Visitors older than 2 must wear masks at all times. If you forget, disposable masks will be available for a $1 donation. No cash will accepted for admission or at the museum’s gift shop, which will now allow only a limited number of customers at a time. Bring your credit or debit cards; Google and Apple Pay will be accepted, too.

Like at the MACC, guests must follow social distancing and one-way flow requirements. Large bags will not be permitted, and hand sanitizer will be available throughout the museum. You can still get a group tour, but they are limited to small groups.

Visitors have until Aug. 30 to experience a retrospective exhibition featuring the artwork of prolific Corpus Christi painter Bruno Andrade, best known as an abstract colorist who held on firmly to his Chicano heritage. The accomplished painter also became a master painting teacher who inspired many of his Texas A&M University students to launch their own art careers.

"Unequivocally, Andrade is a major Latino/Chicano artist that has made an impact on the aesthetics of Chicano art," the museum says. "He was a great educator and role model for many young aspiring artists of South Texas."