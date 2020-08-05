The rapidly growing town of Dripping Springs will get a hearty taste of France this Friday when Le Vacher opens.

The restaurant, its name translating to "The Herdsman," comes from chef-owner Jacob Euler who is sourcing Texas ingredients for a Lone Star take on a brasserie.

The menu from the classically trained chef who has worked as a pastry chef at the restaurants of Michael Mina and Chef Joël Robuchon includes chicken boudin, Texas tomatoes with goat cheese, spaetzle, steak tartare, and foie gras parfait, cassoulet, boullaise and a selection of grilled meats.

Euler is a native of Washington D.C. but was inspired by the homey country cooking he associated with his mother’s hometown of Honey Grove, Texas.

"I am incredibly excited to provide high-quality food and service to the community of Dripping Springs. I’ve always found myself more comfortable in a smaller town and I’m ready to know all of our guests so I can make sure they’re as excited as I am," Euler said. "Opening during the pandemic has been a huge learning experience and we are grateful for the opportunity to challenge ourselves in taking our guests’ health into consideration with everything we do."

Le Vacher will be serving indoors, practicing social distancing and following Center for Disease Control guidelines, with staff wearing masks and gloves. The restaurant also has an outdoor area that seats 30.

Le Vacher is open for dinner Wednesday-Sunday, and the restaurant is located at 136 Drifting Wind Run, Suite 101. Visit levachertx.com for reservations.