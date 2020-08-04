A decorated Austin chef is preparing to venture into his first solo project. Grae Nonas, the opening co-executive chef at perennial Austin standout Olamaie and co-winner of Food & Wine magazine’s Best New Chef honor in 2015, will soon introduce Le Cowboy to Austin diners.

The concept, which features an Italian menu with several handmade pastas, will be temporarily housed in the former Eastside Cafe at 2113 Manor Road and opens Monday.

"Le Cowboy started as, and will always exist as, an opportunity. The opportunity to start a business amidst a pandemic. The opportunity to not only fully navigate said pandemic, but to create jobs and options for folks in the process," Nonas said in an email. "The opportunity to buck trends and create our own vision of 'the new normal,' all while creating food that is true to ourselves in providing a convivial but safe atmosphere."

Nonas’ menu includes braised Romano beans with Calabrese salami, ricotta tortelloni with walnut pesto, and rigatoni alla amatriciana. The restaurant will serve takeout only from 5 to 10 p.m. Monday-Friday, with guests able to dine at the restaurant’s areas. Guests can order online at lecowboyatx.com or by calling 512-551-9315.

Suerte owner Sam Hellman-Mass purchased the former Eastside Cafe space last year and will eventually open Mexican seafood restaurant Este on Manor Road. The pandemic has put those construction plans on hold, so Hellman-Mass decided to use the space to give industry friends an opportunity.

"If I can use what I’ve got to bring some beauty and excitement to the community and give people a chance to get by, I’m all for that," Hellman-Mass said.

Hellman-Mass has also turned over part of the restaurant’s parking lot space to chef Max Snyder, who will soon open veggie-forward trailer Rogue Radish at the Manor Road location, and the restaurant owner and his partner, chef Fermín Núñez, are sourcing vegetables for Suerte from the garden at the old Eastside Cafe.

"In the midst of this hardship, I am happy to be using the resources I’ve got to try and do good things," Hellman-Mass said.

Nonas, a native of the New Jersey and New York area who formerly worked at the acclaimed Son of a Gun and Animal in Los Angeles, left Olamaie for a brief stint in Minneapolis before returning to serve as the opening executive chef at the Carpenter Hotel, a position he left late last year.