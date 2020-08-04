"If everyone is making the same type of film, what’s important about that?"

That’s Jim Brunzell, the creative director of AGLIFF, talking. The annual Austin showcase for LGTBQ cinema — the name stands for All Genders, Lifestyles and Identities Film Festival — usually gathers in late summer for a colorful weekend of screenings, panels and parties. You might see a harrowing coming-out drama, or a drag queen’s life story, or a documentary about anything from Studio 54 to Chavela Vargas to a gay men’s chorus.

But this spring, early on in the coronavirus pandemic, the festvial board decided an in-person event wasn’t gonna fly. AGLIFF 2020 will be held virtually over two extended weekends, Aug. 6-12 and 10-16.

(Full disclosure: This reporter has volunteered at AGLIFF in years past.)

Casandra Alston, the festival board president, told the American-Statesman in June that holding a space for the queer community to meet around film storytelling was crucial, pandemic or no.

"Cinema is key to figuring out who you are," she says, adding that the fest is a "place for stories about us and by us and for us."

"Without AGLIFF, the community lacks access to stories," Alston says.

So, instead of crowding into the lobby of Alamo Drafthouse on South Lamar like usual, fans of queer cinema across Texas will watch about 70 films on their preferred personal screen.

Kicking things off: "The Capote Tapes." The fest’s opening film, a documentary by Ebs Burnough making its Texas premiere, tells the story of the writer Truman Capote through newly discovered interviews.

Before the pandemic shut down entertainment as we know it, Brunzell had made his way to some of the big film festivals, scoping out the circuit. He saw "The Capote Tapes" in Toronto in September and says he kept coming back to it. Brunzell describes Capote as an "open and out" queer man writing in the 1950s and ‘60s; the documentary unveils who he was outside of being "the host of the ball and the person at the party everyone wanted to talk to."

Brunzell, who programs the festival with the help of a screening committee, says he initially tried to avoid bookending this year’s event with two documentaries — the closing night film is "Ahead of the Curve," about Frances "Franco" Stevens, founder of lesbian magazine Curve — but "The Capote Tapes" just couldn’t be denied.

Brunzell appreciates this year’s opening film, too, for how it demonstrates the power of queer life stories in all their variety — the theme of the fest is "Prism," after all.

"We’re trying to see the world through different eyes all the time," he says. "Sometimes our perspective can be narrow-minded, and we don’t know until we learn what’s going on. This gives you a peek into someone’s life who was so fascinating his entire life."

Elsewhere on the lineup, viewers will find movies that hit a more current nerve. Brunzell mentions two timely tales in particular. There’s "Pier Kids" from director Elegance Bratton. Completed over nine years, it follows Black trans youth living on the street in New York City. The footage is heartbreaking, Brunzell says: "This is 2020 in America, and it’s something we need to wrap our heads around."

Then there’s "Women in Blue," a work in progress from director Deirdre Fishel about the Minneapolis Police Department’s first female chief, Janee Harteau, trying to reform the department. Though Brunzell originally saw the film in March, he says it has new resonance months later, amid Black Lives Matter uprisings across the world sparked by the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police. The filmmakers are now going back to capture new material with Floyd’s family, Brunzell says.

"It’s not the quintessential gay/lesbian/queer movie, but it’s important," he says.

The festival will host a community panel tied to "Women in Blue" at 1 p.m. Aug. 9, centered on race and policing. AGLIFF also recently launched the Queer and Black Voices Unite Fund, seeded with $5,000 from a board member. The fund, which Alston says will start to be used next year, is to ensure that queer, Black filmmakers, writers and actors are well represented at AGLIFF events.

"If we don’t have queer POC creating films, we don’t have a program. We do not exist," Brunzell says.

Beyond screenings, other festival programming will make the virtual leap. There will be Q&As and conversations with talent like Sam Feder (director of Netflix’s "Disclosure"), Nicole Maines (the CW’s "Supergirl"), Cheri Oteri and Norbert Leo Butz (both appearing in festival film "Give or Take").

Also on tap: three secret screenings, some panels, masterclasses, karaoke, trivia, drag bingo and even a chocolate and bourbon tasting (courtesy of Intero and Milam & Greene) to pair with "The Capote Tapes."

Figuring out how to get those timely films and time zone-stretched panelists to the audiences was a juggling act. When the fest decided a physical event wouldn’t happen this year, some filmmakers decided to hold off on screening their projects, Brunzell says. But plenty still wanted to get their work out there. AGLIFF snagged some premieres still. One bonus of going virtual is that many top queer film fests decided to postpone their events, Brunzell says, leaving Austin’s festival with a prime spot on the calendar. There were some films AGLIFF wouldn’t have gotten under normal circumstances, he adds, like "Keith Haring: Street Art Boy," director Ben Anthony’s doc about the influential queer visual artist.

Brunzell knows there’s a fair amount of streaming fatigue out there — we’ve been "marooned" at home in front of our screens for months, he admits. But one of the joys of a festival like AGLIFF is discovery, and he calls the films on the lineup "the class of 2020."

"You’re not going to be able to see them on platforms right away," Brunzell says.

That kind of cinematic discovery is AGLIFF’s lifeblood, Brunzell says. He’s been with the festival since 2014, and in that time, he’s seen a lot of transformative films. One that left a mark in his first year: "Matt Shepard Is a Friend of Mine," a documentary about Shepard’s life and brutal 1998 murder in Laramie, Wyo. Shepard’s parents came to the screening. He hopes that AGLIFF’s films can challenge attendees and expose them to a different perspective on life.

"Sometimes film has to put us in places that we’re uncomfortable going," Brunzell says.